Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her
They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Never, ever put a camera inside your home
In the wake of the Eufy scandal, plus scandals from companies like Wyze and Ring, it's clear that indoor cameras are a terrible idea.
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Child’s angry letter to Santa about missing Christmas gift goes viral
The time has come when children who celebrate Christmas everywhere are writing letters to Santa Claus in the hopes of getting everything they want for the holiday season.One child in particular has landed himself on the naughty list after he wrote an angry – and somewhat threatening – letter to Santa, complaining about not receiving one of the presents he’d hoped for this Christmas.The heated letter, which is originally from 2017, has gone viral online once again after TikTok user Kodi Mink shared a video of themself cracking up over the hilarious letters between the boy, named Jeremy, and...
Mom's "Controlling" Christmas Morning Ritual Has the Internet Asking Questions
The holidays may represent joy to a lot of folks, but they can also represent stress as some folks have a number of traditions they want to strictly adhere to. And sometimes, upholding these traditions can be a bummer for everyone involved, especially when there's only one controlling individual attempting to implement said tradition.
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Mother Has 'Christmas Meltdown' After Adult Children Make Holiday Plans Abroad
Who gets to decide how a person spends the holidays?. Christmas is just over a week away, and so families all over the world are preparing their holiday feasts and their Christmas celebrations, from gifts to decorations and the like.
I was forced to dumpster dive for Christmas gifts — here’s what I found in trash
One person’s trash is another person’s holiday treasure. A poverty-stricken mom says she’s resorted to “dumpster diving” to procure Christmas presents for her young son — and has already found $240 worth of great gifts. Rachael Collins, 42, trawls through trash twice a week, honing in on garbage cans located outside of department stores, in order to find items for her 7-year-old son, Charlie. “I feel pressure around Christmas and this has really helped me this year,” the British mom told Kennedy News. “I started dumpster diving recently because of money, it’s out of necessity. Money wasn’t lasting through the...
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Upworthy
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat
A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
Apparently We’ve Been Using Paper Towel Rolls Wrong Our Whole Lives
This is a great way to save a few bucks.
Single Mother Slashed Date's Tires After He Refused to Buy Her Kids Food
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you're going to encounter on a first date. I've heard many stories, everything from people pretending to go to the bathroom and then leaving to others having someone call and interrupt the date with a fake emergency.
I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me
A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
Woman Ditches Husband After Being Uninvited to Christmas Dinner
Is it ever justified to ditch your spouse on a major holiday?. If you ask someone what the purpose of the holidays is, you're likely to get a few different responses depending on who you ask.
A woman shared how she accidentally tormented her neighbors without even realizing it
Late-night noise, fence conflicts, and parking space feuds are all signs of a nightmare neighbor, who may quickly turn yours forever home into hell. The woman took to TikTok's @michellemeleskie account to convey her embarrassment, saying, "I just found out that I am the neighbor from hell and I feel horrible."
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Cheap man asks woman out to dinner, uses coupon for his meal and makes her pay full price for hers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was single for a good ten years after my daughter was born, and in that time I went on an awful lot of bad dates trying to make myself not single. Looking back, it was one of the most stressful, worst times of my life. Raising a child alone isn’t fun or easy, and I sure would have liked to have a partner through it all, but the work to get one is exhausting.
