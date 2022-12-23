ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her

They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
The Independent

Child’s angry letter to Santa about missing Christmas gift goes viral

The time has come when children who celebrate Christmas everywhere are writing letters to Santa Claus in the hopes of getting everything they want for the holiday season.One child in particular has landed himself on the naughty list after he wrote an angry – and somewhat threatening – letter to Santa, complaining about not receiving one of the presents he’d hoped for this Christmas.The heated letter, which is originally from 2017, has gone viral online once again after TikTok user Kodi Mink shared a video of themself cracking up over the hilarious letters between the boy, named Jeremy, and...
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
New York Post

I was forced to dumpster dive for Christmas gifts — here’s what I found in trash

One person’s trash is another person’s holiday treasure. A poverty-stricken mom says she’s resorted to “dumpster diving” to procure Christmas presents for her young son — and has already found $240 worth of great gifts. Rachael Collins, 42, trawls through trash twice a week, honing in on garbage cans located outside of department stores, in order to find items for her 7-year-old son, Charlie. “I feel pressure around Christmas and this has really helped me this year,” the British mom told Kennedy News. “I started dumpster diving recently because of money, it’s out of necessity. Money wasn’t lasting through the...
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
The Independent

Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat

A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
BBC

Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm

A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
Briana B.

Single Mother Slashed Date's Tires After He Refused to Buy Her Kids Food

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you're going to encounter on a first date. I've heard many stories, everything from people pretending to go to the bathroom and then leaving to others having someone call and interrupt the date with a fake emergency.
New York Post

I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me

A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
Mary Duncan

Cheap man asks woman out to dinner, uses coupon for his meal and makes her pay full price for hers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was single for a good ten years after my daughter was born, and in that time I went on an awful lot of bad dates trying to make myself not single. Looking back, it was one of the most stressful, worst times of my life. Raising a child alone isn’t fun or easy, and I sure would have liked to have a partner through it all, but the work to get one is exhausting.
