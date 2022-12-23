Read full article on original website
Related
Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Two People Arrested for Armed Home Invasions in Caswell and Caribou, Maine
A man and a woman from Caswell were arrested on Wednesday and are facing charges following armed home invasions in Caswell and Caribou. In one incident, the homeowners were assaulted. Armed Robbery and Home Invasion in Caswell. The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Michael Gray and 34-year-old Jamie Gray...
Comments / 1