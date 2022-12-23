ST. PAUL (AP) – Democrats in Minnesota will control both the House and Senate for the first time in eight years when the state’s Legislature convenes on Jan. 3. That’ll give them the power to decide how to use a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. It also means new opportunities to pass liberal initiatives that the outgoing Republican majority in the Senate had blocked. But the Democratic majorities are narrow in each chamber, so there could be some tough, closed-door deal-making ahead.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO