Governor Walz calls for new Inspector General at Department of Education
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz is calling for a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars in the wake of the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal. Following the administration’s earlier directive to state agencies to identify areas of improvement, the...
Minimum wage goes up Sunday in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO/KELO) — South Dakota’s minimum wage will increase Jan. 1. The state’s minimum wage is adjusted every year and measured by change in the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Department of Labor. In 2014, voters passed a ballot measure that states the minimum wage will be adjusted annually and never be decreased.
Extracting lithium from oilfield wastewater
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KCND) – North Dakota’s Industrial Commission is investing $500,000 in a study of extracting lithium from oil field wastewater. Wellspring Hydro will do the six month study. “They feel there’s a potential for up to 20,000 tons of lithium per year in North Dakota, given the...
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service in Minnesota, including route between Fargo-Moorhead and Mpls
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session. Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and...
New higher-ed alliance seeks to bring more tech R&D and jobs to ND, 4 other states
BISMARCK (Prairie Public Radio KFGO) – The North Dakota University System is partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation hub. North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott said the difficulties small states face in...
Democrats to wield power when Minnesota Legislature convenes
ST. PAUL (AP) – Democrats in Minnesota will control both the House and Senate for the first time in eight years when the state’s Legislature convenes on Jan. 3. That’ll give them the power to decide how to use a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. It also means new opportunities to pass liberal initiatives that the outgoing Republican majority in the Senate had blocked. But the Democratic majorities are narrow in each chamber, so there could be some tough, closed-door deal-making ahead.
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports – Dec 27, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Anthony Hams and focused efforts on angling, snowmobile, and trapping activities. Violations encountered related to angling licenses, recreational vehicle registrations and possession of alcohol by an individual under the age of 21. The officers also investigated a complaint of deer feeding within the no-feed zone.
ND Dollars for Scholars accepting applications starting Jan. 1
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Dollars for Scholars will begin accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors and current college students on Jan. 1. The Bank of North Dakota said over $95,000 in scholarships, ranging from $600 to $2,500, will be awarded for the 2023-2024 school year in categories like vocational and technical schools, military family, and community service.
Man arrested for stealing mail in Twin Cities suburb
CHASKA, Minn. – Police in Chaska arrested a 40-year-old man from St. Paul who they say threw a gun into a snowbank before officers approached him. Officers responded to a report of a man going through mailboxes and looking inside parked vehicles. Officers say when the man first noticed...
Four Winds, Kenmare-Bowbells keep top spots in Class B polls
(KFGO/KNFL) No change in the top three in both Class B basketball rankings this week from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters. Four Winds-Minnewaukan remains the unanimous number one team in the boys’ poll. The Indians received all fourteen first-place votes. Central Cass and Bishop Ryan stay at second and third, respectively, with Shiloh Christian and Bowman County each moving up a spot this week. Hillsboro-Central Valley enters the top ten this week at #9.
