Clarksville, TN

WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Doctors treat frostbite following dangerously cold temperatures

Frostbite and hypothermia can go hand-in-hand, according to doctors, and they can even send people to the hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Frigid temps cause havoc with area water systems

Busted water pipes are causing water pressure issues for several towns and cities in West Tennessee. Areas of Gibson, Benton, and Henderson Counties have issued Boil Water Advisories and are dealing with either low water pressure or no water at all. City of Dresden Public Works Director Josh Lassiter tells...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

BPU Losing Significant Amount Of Water; Asks Customers To Check For Burst Pipes

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Board of Public Utilities is asking customers to check for water leaks. BPU serves 5,400 water customers. Another 2,000 homes consume our water as South Paris, Northwest, and Springville customers. BPU officials said, “We are losing a significant amount of water and we need the help...
PARIS, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Snowy sights around Clarksville on Christmas weekend | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville had some “cool” and interesting sights to be seen over the weekend after snow made landfall in Tennessee. Although many were battling negative temperatures and rolling blackouts. The snow remained for four days, giving the city a chilly, white Christmas. And with it finally on its way out, here are some memorable pictures of Clarksville blanketed in white.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Police say two men are on the run in Gallatin and should be considered armed and dangerous.
TENNESSEE STATE
smokeybarn.com

Icy Bridge Lands Local Man In A Creek, Team Effort Pull Him To Safety

CROSS PLAINS TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) – An icy bridge puts a local man in a creek Wednesday morning triggering a team effort rescue. The crash occurred at the bridge on Roy Cole Rd at Owens Chapel, MAP, just before 8 am. A specialized “Stoked” rescue basket and ropes were used to pull the man up on the snow-covered hill to a waiting ambulance. Chief Tommy Jackson with Cross Plains Fire Department was the first to arrive along with RobCo Sheriff’s Dept followed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

HWEA restricts water usage during period of high demand

The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority declared a water shortage warning Tuesday morning and ordered restrictions on certain uses, including washing vehicles. Some customers could begin to have low or no water pressure, officials said. The utility is continuing to experience unusually high water demand attributed to pipe leaks following extremely...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid

Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Police searching for check-washing suspect

Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing.
NOLENSVILLE, TN

