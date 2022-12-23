Read full article on original website
WBTV
Duke Energy responds to rolling power outages across the Carolinas
Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up.
WBTV
West Boulevard partially closed due to fatal crash
Thousands of flights have already been grounded this morning. At the outage's peak, as many as 200,000 people were without power. Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services.
WBTV
Thousands of Charlotte flights delayed or canceled
Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up.
WBTV
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a familiar face as they make a push for their first playoff appearance since 2017.
Flood closes Cabarrus County Library
At one point, water flowed out of the front doors onto the street, creating ice sheets. The deputy immediately reported the flood.
Some Mezzanine Apartments left with no water since Saturday
As of Monday, residents said three buildings were without water.
WBTV
Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage
Investigators are still working to determine how the blaze at The Place Church in Gastonia was started. Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit.
qcnews.com
Gastonia church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service
A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.
Plaza Midwood could get first CLT social district designation
Charlotte's first "social district" could be in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood, according to city officials.
WBTV
Flight troubles continue across the country
Part of West Boulevard is shutdown between Clanton Road and Ross Road after a police chase with a reportedly stolen vehicle ended in a deadly car crash. At the outage's peak, as many as 200,000 people were without power. Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services.
Residents left without power on Christmas after object hits lines
CHARLOTTE — An object came in contact with power lines over the weekend, leaving residents at 5115 Park Place Apartments in south Charlotte without power for nearly 36 hours, which impacted their Christmas. The power went out at about 7 a.m. Christmas morning, tenant Phyllis Ward said. “It was...
WBTV
Winter Storm Elliot still causing flight delays, cancellations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Flight delays and cancellations are still rolling in after a deadly winter storm struck the east coast of the United States. Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year and thousands of flights have already been delayed or canceled this morning. Before the...
WBTV
Harrisburg Library branch closing temporarily due to water damage
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg branch of the Cabarrus County Library System (201 Sims Pkwy.) sustained water damage on Christmas Day, resulting in a possible lengthy clean-up and forcing the temporary closure of the branch. The flooding was discovered late Sunday afternoon by a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling...
Woman, car recovered from river two days after crash
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 26-year-old Statesville woman and her car were pulled from the South Yadkin River Saturday two days after a crash, officials announced Monday. The woman was apparently driving on Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass Thursday when she crossed the center line and struck a bridge railing, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn and enter the river.
WBTV
Gov. Cooper asking for report from Duke Energy
Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up.
WBTV
Project Bolt gives back to community
With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit. Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody.
WBTV
Car chase ends with one person dead in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a traffic fatality in west Charlotte Tuesday morning. Officers say they were alerted of a License Plate Reader hit around 8:30 a.m. for a car associated with an armed robbery from the night before. A chase ensued after the driver did not...
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? Duke Energy also warns more possible Monday
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
Mecklenburg County extends hours at multiple shelters for cold holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE — Shelters throughout Mecklenburg County have adjusted their hours and capacity in response to the power outage and freezing temperatures expected this holiday weekend. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are collaborating to...
