The Boston Celtics hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, hoping to get some revenge for what happened to Boston the last time the two ball clubs met, and for most of the game until the final seconds of the fourth quarter, it seemed pretty close to a done deal. But the Celtics survived a strong push from the Clips to log their fourth win in a row, and against a contending Western Conference team at that.

BOSTON, MA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO