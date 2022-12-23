ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

By Eric Halperin, Mark Feuerborn, Sarah Szilagy
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sohy_0jsVicNT00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive.

Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after taking Nalah Jackson into custody. Columbus police also confirmed to NBC4 that Kason was found.

Indianapolis police told WXIN/WTTV that the missing car had been parked in a Papa John’s parking lot for around two days with Kason inside. Officers were eating at a nearby restaurant Thursday evening when a woman ran in to tell them there was a baby in the car.

Kason appeared healthy, police in Indianapolis said. Photos from the scene in Indianapolis show the missing Honda in a Papa John’s parking lot.

Jackson was the suspect in the Amber Alert after Kason and his twin, Kyair, were taken from a Donatos pizza store in the Short North. Kyair was found hours later between Columbus and Indianapolis, abandoned in a parking lot 70 miles away at the Dayton Internation Airport.

Outside of a Lowe’s in Whitehall Thursday evening, originally preparing for the next steps in their search, the twins’ family erupted into cheers as they heard Kason had also been found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gn1og_0jsVicNT00

The news came after a harrowing few days for the family, who had traveled across the state searching for the missing twin. His grandmother, LaFonda Thomas, told NBC4 that as hours bore on and the temperature began to fall, it was increasingly difficult for the family to remain optimistic.

However, Thursday’s news was the perfect gift ahead of Christmas for the grandmother.

“This means everything,” LaFonda said. “My grandsons get to open up their presents simultaneously — not one alone wishing that the other was there. I’m so happy, I’m so grateful.”

She said within minutes, her son — Kason and Kyair’s father — was in a car, determined to get to Indianapolis to retrieve his son.

“My son, oh — the cheer, the happiness in his voice that he knows that his son is safe, healthy, and he’s gonna go get him,” LaFonda said. “And that’s gonna make our Christmas the best Christmas I’ve ever had in my 44 years of life.”

Investigators had been searching for Jackson, a 24-year-old homeless woman, since Monday when they named her as the suspect in the disappearance of the twins. Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said they received several tip line calls Thursday morning from people saying they had spotted Jackson. The callers then got ahold of police in Indianapolis who eventually found her on Interstate 65, north of the city’s downtown area.

Kason’s discovery came after a 5 p.m. news conference in which Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said investigators had located Jackson in Indianapolis, but had yet to find Kason or the stolen black Honda Accord, last spotted in the Dayton area. She said the FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information locating Kason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6BD7_0jsVicNT00

Columbus police previously filed two charges of kidnapping against Jackson. Alongside the charges from Ohio, retired FBI agent Harry Trombitas gave NBC4 possibilities on what federal charges could pile on. The FBI or other federal agencies could file a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, Trombitas said, which would stiffen penalties against Jackson.

Jackson also had a list of criminal cases involving the custody of her own children that saw her in and out of jail within the last four years. Her ability to bond out of jail as she awaits trial also becomes severely limited in a federal case, according to Trombitas.

“If she crosses state lines and if the FBI files federal charges on her for kidnapping, it’s gonna be a lot tougher for her to get out,” Trombitas said. “We don’t really have some of the same restrictions that some of the state and county judges are facing.”

LaFonda Thomas told NBC4 earlier Thursday that all she felt after Columbus police’s update was anger and frustration. She also addressed Jackson directly, referencing the suspect’s own legal issues over the custody of her own children.

“I just want my grandson … Is he even coming back?” LaFonda said through tears. “You know how it feels not to have your own. Why would you deny another mother that opportunity to love and raise her own child?”

But after Kason had been found, LaFonda could only express immense joy that both of her grandsons were alive and safe — and look forward to the moment she can reunite with Kason.

“I can’t wait to hold my fat daddy,” LaFonda said, ushering in a wave of laughter from the family around her. “I can’t wait to see how he looks at me with his little look. But it’s gonna be just a very good reunion. I’m gonna hug him and hold him so tight and just make sure we never have to go through this ever again.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

WATCH: Man meets biological mother for the first time

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Georgia man put up for adoption 60 years ago finally got to meet his birth mother. Doug Mair, from Georgia, was put up for adoption in 1962. Doug and his wife, Jackie, drove up to Gray, Tennessee to surprise Doug’s biological mother on Thursday. The special surprise can be watched […]
GRAY, TN
WSAV News 3

SC mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across the Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in and […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
Monroe Local News

Tyrone Oliver to lead Georgia’s prison system in the New Year

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced his selection of Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver to become commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, effective Jan. 1. “I am … grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting Georgians at the...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WGAU

A white day after Christmas for parts of NE Ga

It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home

ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney. At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia

In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Arkansas 5-Year-Old Found Buried Beneath Home Was Allegedly Drowned in Toilet by Mother’s Boyfriend as ‘Punishment’ for Biting Man’s Finger

Grisly new details have emerged in the case of a 5-year-old boy in Arkansas whose body was discovered decomposing beneath the hallway floorboards of his mother’s home for nearly three months. The child’s mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, allegedly told police that her live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, drowned her son, Blu Rolland, in the toilet bowl, before cutting a hole in the floor and burying his remains, court documents show.
LEE COUNTY, AR
WSAV News 3

Airman shoots intruder at Shaw Air Force Base

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCBD) – A person was shot Friday after attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base, according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing. The intruder, described as a “gate runner,” was shot by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m. The FBI Columbia […]
WSAV News 3

Local COVID-19 cases on the rise again

SAVANNAH, G.A.(WSAV) — It may be a good time to check your vaccination status as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. Doctors say if you don’t have your COVID-19 vaccine yet, now is the time to get it. As loved ones gather for the remaining holiday season, doctors are warning people to be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy