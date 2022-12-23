Giants' Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones preparing for resilient Vikings

The New York Giants can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday with a win over the Minnesota Vikings (and some help). The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North and secured a spot in the postseason, and after last week’s historical comeback win over Indianapolis, momentum is in their favor.

The Giants, on the other hand, have their work cut out for them. The NFC East has been the most competitive division in the NFL this season. The more incredible thing is that all four teams are having winning seasons, and if the Giants clinch on Saturday, three of the NFC East teams will be in the playoffs.

But, as noted previously, Minnesota is riding high after last week’s win and will be energized to keep that momentum going. Head coach Brian Daboll knows what they are up against, crediting Kevin O’Connell for the Vikings’ season.

“He’s done a really nice job with that team, they’ve won a lot of one-score games. Give credit to the players, but give credit to him and his staff, too. They’ve got a lot of good coaches on that staff and to be where they’re at right now is a testament to him and his team,” Daboll told reporters this week.

And with regard to the Vikings’ victory over the Colts, Daboll said, “that was a great comeback. Unbelievable comeback. Pretty resilient team.”

Daboll isn’t the only one taking notice, of course. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones knows he has a tall task ahead with the Vikings’ defense.

“I think they got in some tough situations in that first half (last week). But they’re a good team, they’re a good defense,” Jones said. “They’ve got a lot of key veteran players who have played a lot of football who are smart and understand how the offense is trying to attack them. We’ll be prepared for that and have a plan for it — but they’re a good group.”

Knowing what you’re up against is half the battle. Finding a way to overcome it is the other half. The Giants have sized up the Vikings and know what they face. The test will come on Saturday when they hit the field, that’s when we will learn if the Giants’ planned strategy is enough to overcome the Vikings’ resilience.