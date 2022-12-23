ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Giants' Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones preparing for resilient Vikings

By Serena Burks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPr0m_0jsVi6Pa00

The New York Giants can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday with a win over the Minnesota Vikings (and some help). The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North and secured a spot in the postseason, and after last week’s historical comeback win over Indianapolis, momentum is in their favor.

The Giants, on the other hand, have their work cut out for them. The NFC East has been the most competitive division in the NFL this season. The more incredible thing is that all four teams are having winning seasons, and if the Giants clinch on Saturday, three of the NFC East teams will be in the playoffs.

But, as noted previously, Minnesota is riding high after last week’s win and will be energized to keep that momentum going. Head coach Brian Daboll knows what they are up against, crediting Kevin O’Connell for the Vikings’ season.

“He’s done a really nice job with that team, they’ve won a lot of one-score games. Give credit to the players, but give credit to him and his staff, too. They’ve got a lot of good coaches on that staff and to be where they’re at right now is a testament to him and his team,” Daboll told reporters this week.

And with regard to the Vikings’ victory over the Colts, Daboll said, “that was a great comeback. Unbelievable comeback. Pretty resilient team.”

Daboll isn’t the only one taking notice, of course. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones knows he has a tall task ahead with the Vikings’ defense.

“I think they got in some tough situations in that first half (last week). But they’re a good team, they’re a good defense,” Jones said. “They’ve got a lot of key veteran players who have played a lot of football who are smart and understand how the offense is trying to attack them. We’ll be prepared for that and have a plan for it — but they’re a good group.”

Knowing what you’re up against is half the battle. Finding a way to overcome it is the other half. The Giants have sized up the Vikings and know what they face. The test will come on Saturday when they hit the field, that’s when we will learn if the Giants’ planned strategy is enough to overcome the Vikings’ resilience.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLive

What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get run off the field in Carolina

The Detroit Lions (7-8) got punched in the mouth early and often against the Carolina Panthers (6-9) and never seemed to recover in their 37-23 loss in Week 16 action. Carolina’s offense featured two running backs with more than 100 yards on the day, with a franchise record 320 rushing yards powering its attack. D’Onta Foreman ran 21 times for 165 yards and one score, while Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards on 12 attempts. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold added a rushing score, while Raheem Blackshear added one, too.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Record Setting Day Pushes Vikings Past Giants

Again in dramatic fashion, the Minnesota Vikings came out on top this week with a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Of course, it was on the final drive, Kirk’s league-leading eighth game-winning drive, and of course, it was a one-score game, the eleventh such win for the Vikings this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt announces retirement; will Cameron Jordan join him in the Hall of Fame?

We’ve got two more weeks to appreciate what J.J. Watt has accomplished in the NFL, with the Arizona Cardinals defensive end announcing his intention to retire after the 2022 season on Tuesday. Now, Watt is a surefire inductee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame — when he was at his peak, he was the best player in the game. But he’s been a consistent top-shelf talent throughout his career, and he fully deserves to be immortalized in Canton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy