When the 6.4 earthquake struck Rio Dell on December 20, it was just the latest in a series of difficult events to hit the family of Nobphavanh (Miun) Vasinthascha. Guy Talpai. According to their friend, Samuel Mosher, the quake “wreaked massive damage to their home in Rio Dell, CA. The quake caused their house to shift off of its foundation by nearly a foot…and their home is now uninhabitable with no active sewer, water, or gas lines.”

RIO DELL, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO