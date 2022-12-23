Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers without power in Humboldt and Mendocino County
EUREKA, CA — UPDATE: 11:45 P.M. As of 11:40 p.m., 1,500 Ferndale customers are without power due to an unplanned outage, according to the PG&E Outage Map. Meanwhile in Petrolia, 199 customers are also experiencing an outage. UPDATE: 10:40 P.M. Hundreds of customers are without power Monday night due...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:10 p.m.] Over 1100 Without Power
Over 1100 customers are without power in Southern Humboldt from Weott to Bear Buttes as the first wave of the storm breaks over the area. The electricity went out at about 3:53 p.m., according to the PG&E Outage map. The company is projecting the power to return about 8:30 p.m.
kymkemp.com
Quake Destroys Home of Rio Dell Couple Already Hit By Misfortune
When the 6.4 earthquake struck Rio Dell on December 20, it was just the latest in a series of difficult events to hit the family of Nobphavanh (Miun) Vasinthascha. Guy Talpai. According to their friend, Samuel Mosher, the quake “wreaked massive damage to their home in Rio Dell, CA. The quake caused their house to shift off of its foundation by nearly a foot…and their home is now uninhabitable with no active sewer, water, or gas lines.”
SFGate
'Living here isn't easy to begin with.' How an earthquake brought people together
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — I woke Tuesday morning to a phone call from my editor before 8 a.m. — earlier than usual — with the kind of assignment you can't plan for. There had been an earthquake. A big one. Could I drive five hours north from my home in Sacramento to Humboldt County? Now?
No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake
HYDESVILLE, Calif. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville...
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
kymkemp.com
Atmospheric River Forecast to Bring Up to Six Inches of Rain to Much of the Emerald Triangle, Strong Winds Expected
An atmospheric river (in other words…a lot of rain) is headed to the North Coast starting Monday and lasting through early Tuesday. Some areas could see flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka,. A significant rainstorm will bring heavy rain and possible flooding of small rivers, streams,...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29
Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake stopped sale of Rio Dell home, now unsafe and red-tagged
RIO DELL, Calif. - A couple from Rio Dell was in the process of selling their first home when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County Tuesday morning, causing the house to become unsafe and uninhabitable. Shane and Jacqui McIntosh, who are both in their twenties, moved into their home on...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The First Day of the Atmospheric River Brought Eureka Record Rainfall
Hey, how about that wind last night, eh? I can’t be the only person to have had earthquake flashbacks when their home caught those gusts like a big wooden sail, rattling windows and shivering timbers. Yesterday was the first day of a week of real weather we’re due for....
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Earthquake Victims
Emergency sheltering and supply distribution is set to continue this week for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, remains open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided at the shelter include: temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and portable showers.
SFGate
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
sanjoseinside.com
Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate
That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
NWS Warns Humboldt Bay Residents of Minor Flooding Possibility
Get those rubber boots out…the coming storm is predicted to cause minor flooding in the Humboldt Bay Region, predicts the National Weather Service in Eureka. ‘Southerly winds are expected to increase water levels above forecast high tide levels,” states a post on Twitter. “Some minor flooding in low areas around Humboldt Bay is expected, particularly in King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road in the Arcata Bottoms.”
kymkemp.com
A GoFundMe Started for Couple Who Lost Dogs in Fire Following Quake
On Tuesday, not long after the 6.4 earthquake centered near Rio Dell badly damaged many homes in the area, Chris Noonan and his partner Kalishakti’s home caught fire. According to Arcata Fire, “A pet boa constrictor was rescued from the residence, but unfortunately, two dogs succumbed to smoke inhalation prior to being rescued.”
krcrtv.com
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Humboldt County just days after previous one
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CALIF. — Four days after a historic 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Humboldt County residents received a smaller, though still significant, shake today. According to the USGS Earthquake Map, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the coast around 11:33 AM today. The map says the quake started eight kilometers east of Hydesville, and sent shockwaves throughout much of the North Coast.
mendofever.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
PHOTOS: Humboldt County recovering from 6.4-magnitude earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. (KRON) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County was powerful enough to cause widespread damages to homes, roads, and businesses Tuesday. The epicenter was near Ferndale and local residents described the shaking as “violent.” Photographers entered some of the worst-hit areas to document damages. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services held […]
