At least three killed in Paris shooting

AP Photo/Lewis Joly

[NBC News] — At least three people were killed in a shooting in central Paris, the Paris prosecutor said Friday, adding that the suspected attacker was known to authorities.

Laure Beccuau told reporters that one person was also in critical condition, and two others had been hospitalized with less serious injuries. The suspect was injured during his arrest and had been taken to hospital, she said via NBC News.

She said that investigators would look into any possible racist element behind the shooting on rue d’Enghien, a busy shopping street in Paris’ 10th arrondissement or district that was bustling with shoppers ahead of the holiday weekend.

Beccuau’s office opened an investigation for murder and attempted murder.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors were in contact with investigators but had not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive, Beccuau said.

She also said the suspect had a prior police record, including an arrest for attacking migrants living in tents, and that investigators are considering a possible racist motive for the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier, a judicial source close to the investigation told NBC News that the suspect was a 69-year-old man.

Paris’ Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted his thanks to security forces for their “swift action.”

“Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama,” he added.