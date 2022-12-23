Read full article on original website
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
UNC target, five-star guard set to make college decision
While all is quiet on the court as North Carolina is in the midst of an eight day hiatus, things are heating up for the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail. Five-star guard and UNC target Elliot Cadeau announced on Monday that he will be making his college decision on Dec. 28th.
UNC Football set to wrap up 2022 season in Holiday Bowl
The UNC football program will wrap up its 2022 season on Wednesday night as they take on Oregon in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California. It will be a pretty different look for the UNC football program on Wednesday night in the annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.
Scarlet Nation
Preview of Tuesday's John Wall Holiday Invitational
The John Wall Holiday Invitational kicks off Tuesday at Raleigh Broughton High. Here is a preview of the action. 12:30 p.m. — The Burlington (N.C.) School vs. Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian. Winston-Salem Christian has a quality starting five, with juniors Kany Tchanda and Lewis Walker having high major offers thus...
UNC Basketball program jumps back into latest AP Poll
After an epic slide, UNC Basketball returns to the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tar Heels began the season as the preseason No. 1 team. The UNC Basketball program has won four straight after an epic fall from the Associate Press Top 25. The Tar Heels began the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, but after four straight losses, North Carolina fell out of the polls faster than any team in history.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Oregon: Three Things to Watch
Christmas is over and before you know it, UNC football fans can put a bow on a season that was equal parts gifts and coal. The Tar Heels, Coastal Division champions for the last time, can reach 10 wins with a Holiday Bowl victory over Oregon, fourth-place finishers in the Pac-12. The Ducks are reaching for the same milestone and would have something of a homefield advantage in San Diego, or at least time-zone advantage.
testudotimes.com
Happy Birthday, Lefty!
Ninety-one years ago, Charles Grice Driesell was born in Norfolk, VA. With the possible exception of one Christian Adolph Jurgensen III, no other Duke University alum has endeared himself to DMV sports fans like The Lefthander. Like fellow Blue Devil Sonny Jurgensen, Lefty Driesell came to the region in the...
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears–Early Week 17 odds and prediction
It’s really a must-win game for the Detroit Lions in Week 17, and here are early odds for the divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Detroit Lions need help along the way to earn a playoff spot, and in Week 16 they not only lost but lost in a non-competitive way to the Carolina Panthers. Naturally their playoff odds took a hit, but not as big a one as could have happened since every team they needed to lose in Week 16 did.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
arizonasuntimes.com
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
Charlotte woman dies after getting stuck in New York snowstorm
BUFFALO, NEW YORK — The blizzard that pummeled the northeast on Christmas weekend also dealt a heartbreaking blow to a Charlotte family. Locally, the weather woes were primarily kept to frigid temperatures and burst pipes, but the winter storm was deadly across the country. So far, more than 50...
Family headed to funeral gets stuck at RDU due to canceled flight
Raleigh-Durham International Airport continues to see the expected holiday rush, with some added complications due to the major winter storm that hit much of the country.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
qcitymetro.com
Naomi Rodgers, who grew up singing in a N.C. church, talks about playing the iconic Tina Turner
Naomi Rodgers was touring with the musical “Frozen” when the text message arrived. “Hey, do you think Tina is in your wheelhouse?” her agent asked, referring to the legendary Tina Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards. Though somewhat unfamiliar with the Tina Turner story, Rodgers, 23, submitted...
WFAE.org
A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture
Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
Final Jan. 6 committee report details role of incoming High Point University law school dean Mark Martin
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A familiar and not totally unexpected name showed up in the final report released Thursday by the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That would be Mark Martin, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the newly appointed dean of […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
WFAE.org
How should NC shift to electric trucks? DEQ wants to know
Public meetings are planned around the state in the coming weeks to help state environmental officials draft rules to promote a shift to electric trucks. An online information session is planned Jan. 9, followed by public meetings in Charlotte, Burlington and Pembroke. A final online meeting will be Feb. 21.
