KOKI FOX 23
Police arrest person for drunk driving after head-on crash in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person was arrested for drunk driving overnight after the SUV they were driving hit a van head-on in midtown Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, the SUV was headed southbound on South Yale Avenue near East 15th Street when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a van head-on.
Woman dead, two hurt following crash on Verdigris River Bridge
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured, including a 4-year-old boy, after a crash on the Verdigris River Bridge in Rogers County Christmas Eve, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge on Christmas Eve, troopers...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
KTUL
Woman in serious condition after shooting at Mohawk Manor Apartments, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: A woman is in serious condition after being shot outside of her apartment while waiting for a ride, according to the Tulsa Police Department. The woman is in her late 20s, officers said. Officers said she was shot in her upper torso, but is...
news9.com
Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This is...
Two employees injured after fire breaks out at Tulsa oil refinery
TULSA, Okla. — Two employees were injured after a fire broke out at a Tulsa Refinery on Christmas Eve, officials said. Corinn Smith with HF Sinclair, who operates the oil refinery in Tulsa said a fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at the facility and the site emergency response team extinguished the fire.
KTUL
Several week long manhunt ends with arrest of alleged burglar, felon in Haskell County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over the last several days, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office along with the U.S. Marshals Service, LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies have worked to bring a fugitive to justice. On Dec. 23, information was received on the location of...
news9.com
Armored Truck Overturns Along US 412 In Mayes County
A winter storm made for dangerous driving conditions on Thursday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers shared a picture of an armored truck overturned along US 412 in Mayes County. According to troopers, nobody was injured in the crash. Troopers warned drivers to use caution while navigating impacted roads.
news9.com
Okmulgee County Residents Upset After Going Without Water During Christmas
Some Okmulgee County residents said they are frustrated after being without water over the Christmas holiday. Randy Sissom was filling up water jugs again after he lost water at his house near Twin Hills in Okmulgee County. "You can generally tell, if it's going to be really cold or anything...
Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery
Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
KTUL
State of emergency issued for Muscogee Creek Nation due to extreme weather conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Principal Chief David Hill has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the Muscogee Creek Nation. This action will allow the nation's office of emergency management to begin preparing documents for FEMA should the tribe request a Federal Disaster Declaration.
KOKI FOX 23
Glenpool Fire Department rescues cow from pond
GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department rescued a cow from an icy pond on Friday, according to the City of Glenpool. In a social media post, the City said “it’s not just people who need rescuing, especially during these frigid conditions.”. According to the post, the...
KTUL
Family of 9-year-old boy hit by car outside of Rhema asking for letters of encouragement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle outside of the Rhema Christmas lights is asking for letters and cards as he continues his recovery in the hospital. Police say the boy was hit Thursday, Dec. 15 while attempting to cross...
40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to stay in, use caution on the road
TULSA, Okla. — When roads turn icy and many Oklahomans decide to stay home, firefighters still have to get out there to save lives. Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said winter weather adds to the call load and presents unique challenges for firefighters in the field. “Anytime it’s this cold,...
Nationwide Flight Issues Cause Disruptions At Tulsa International Airport
Dozens of travelers were delayed at the Tulsa International Airport as the effects of the winter storm continued to play out. The issues in Tulsa mainly involved Southwest Airlines, with some flights cancelled, others delayed, and many bags ending up misdirected. The Collinsville Lady Cardinals basketball team, enroute to a...
KAKE TV
Kansas City Chiefs superfan arrested for bank robbery in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KAKE) — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan is behind bars after police in suburban Tulsa, Oklahoma arrested him for bank robbery. Bixby officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. on December 16 to an armed robbery call at a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union branch. KTUL reports witnesses called...
Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man
A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
City of Tulsa plans to catch up on trash collection this week
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa said it plans to catch up on trash, recycling and bulky waste pickup this week. Trash and recycling services were suspended Thursday due to dangerously cold temperatures. Bulky waste was also suspended. The city said if you did not get your trash,...
