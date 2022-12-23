ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest person for drunk driving after head-on crash in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A person was arrested for drunk driving overnight after the SUV they were driving hit a van head-on in midtown Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, the SUV was headed southbound on South Yale Avenue near East 15th Street when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a van head-on.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This is...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two employees injured after fire breaks out at Tulsa oil refinery

TULSA, Okla. — Two employees were injured after a fire broke out at a Tulsa Refinery on Christmas Eve, officials said. Corinn Smith with HF Sinclair, who operates the oil refinery in Tulsa said a fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at the facility and the site emergency response team extinguished the fire.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Armored Truck Overturns Along US 412 In Mayes County

A winter storm made for dangerous driving conditions on Thursday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers shared a picture of an armored truck overturned along US 412 in Mayes County. According to troopers, nobody was injured in the crash. Troopers warned drivers to use caution while navigating impacted roads.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Glenpool Fire Department rescues cow from pond

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department rescued a cow from an icy pond on Friday, according to the City of Glenpool. In a social media post, the City said “it’s not just people who need rescuing, especially during these frigid conditions.”. According to the post, the...
KRMG

40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to stay in, use caution on the road

TULSA, Okla. — When roads turn icy and many Oklahomans decide to stay home, firefighters still have to get out there to save lives. Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said winter weather adds to the call load and presents unique challenges for firefighters in the field. “Anytime it’s this cold,...
TULSA, OK
KAKE TV

Kansas City Chiefs superfan arrested for bank robbery in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KAKE) — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan is behind bars after police in suburban Tulsa, Oklahoma arrested him for bank robbery. Bixby officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. on December 16 to an armed robbery call at a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union branch. KTUL reports witnesses called...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KRMG

Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man

A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa plans to catch up on trash collection this week

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa said it plans to catch up on trash, recycling and bulky waste pickup this week. Trash and recycling services were suspended Thursday due to dangerously cold temperatures. Bulky waste was also suspended. The city said if you did not get your trash,...
TULSA, OK

