Read full article on original website
Related
Unsung players join Chiefs stars in making postseason push
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wouldn't be in the race for a first-round bye in the AFC without Patrick Mahomes, who is charting a course toward a second MVP, along with three-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and a host of other big-name stars. Nor...
Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC’s best record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Even as the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out wins the past few weeks, coach Andy Reid lamented both the state of their inexperienced defense and their inability to put away struggling teams. They showed massive improvement in both areas against Seattle on Saturday. That...
Broncos fire Hackett after 51-14 blowout loss
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The move comes after a 4-11 start and Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0