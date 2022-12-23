ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos fire Hackett after 51-14 blowout loss

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The move comes after a 4-11 start and Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George...
