York County, PA

PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire

The York County coroner has identified a woman found dead in a house fire right before the holidays. KeShim Whiteleather, 54, died Thursday after her home caught fire Thursday on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Whiteleather’s cause and manner of death are...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Driver struck by train in Antrim Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died

A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
LEWES, DE
PennLive.com

Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple

Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police

The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for robbery suspect in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a person they say robbed a Metro PCS Store on Monday, Dec. 26. According to police, at around 5:28 p.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Metro PCS store, located at 2501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
pahomepage.com

Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four

A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
YORK COUNTY, PA

