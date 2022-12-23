Read full article on original website
Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire
The York County coroner has identified a woman found dead in a house fire right before the holidays. KeShim Whiteleather, 54, died Thursday after her home caught fire Thursday on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Whiteleather’s cause and manner of death are...
Central Pa. man killed in Christmas Eve crash identified: coroner
A Lititz teen died after crashing into a telephone pole on Christmas Eve, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Monday. Mason Gentry, 18, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that crashed around 2:45 p.m. in Salisbury Township on Saturday, the coroner’s office said. Gentry crashed into...
Coroner's office identifies woman found dead after fire in York County
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found dead last week after a fire in her York County home. She is KeShim Whiteleather, 54. The coroner's office said her death appears to be fire-related, but the cause and manner of death are still pending.
18-year-old killed on Christmas Eve after vehicle hits telephone pole in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old man from Lancaster County died on Christmas Eve after crashing his vehicle into a telephone pole. According to the county coroner's office, Mason Gentry, of Lititz, died on Saturday afternoon from multiple traumatic injuries. Authorities said he was driving on Cains Road in...
Rt. 30 westbound reopened after vehicle fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of U.S. 30 westbound were closed in Lancaster County Tuesday morning due to a vehicle fire, according to 511PA. As of 9:41 a.m., the incident had been cleared, although residual delays remained, according to 511PA. The vehicle fire occurred on U.S. 30 westbound at Route 741, 511PA said […]
Berks Family Seeing Christmas Lights Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Delaware
A trip to see Christmas lights for a Pennsylvania family turned tragic when their vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Delaware, leaving some family members dead and other seriously injured, State Police and loved ones said. Jason Wilcox, 46, of Millsboro, DE, was in a black Land Rover...
Water main break closes road in Ephrata, Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A water main break has closed the first block of Bethany Road between US 322, East Main Street and East Fulton Street in Ephrata Borough. Officials say repair work is expected to be completed around 8:00 AM on Tuesday morning.
Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
Kayakers help rescue pilot after small plane crashes into creek in Maryland
EDGEWATER, Md. — A small plane crashed into icy water near Edgewater, Maryland. Emergency crews said the plane crashed into Beard's Creek Monday morning after it went off the runway at Lee Airport. The pilot was the only person on board. Two kayakers helped pull him out of the...
Dauphin County man wanted for Swatara Township robbery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police said on Dec. 26 at 5:28 p.m., a man robbed a Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS) phone store on Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Police said that the suspect, who was wearing a puffy black hooded coat, black pants, and...
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died
A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
Police ID Pilot Who Crash Landed Into Maryland Creek On Monday Morning
A 71-year-old Frederick County man is being treated for injuries he sustained when his single-engine plane crashed landed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police say.Frederick resident Steve Couchman was hospitalized at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 26, after his Piper Chero…
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
Police looking for robbery suspect in Swatara Township
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a person they say robbed a Metro PCS Store on Monday, Dec. 26. According to police, at around 5:28 p.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Metro PCS store, located at 2501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg.
Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Lancaster County. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The coroner has been called to the crash.
Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four
A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
Woman’s disappearance went unsolved for 38 years. Handwritten note leads to an arrest
The missing woman’s body was never found, prosecutors said.
