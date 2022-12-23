Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Bob Is A Sci-Fi Masterpiece Dripping In Carbon Fiber
Harley-Davidson is popular for its brawny cruisers, but that doesn’t take away anything from its stripped-down offerings like the Street Bob. It’s a popular cruiser around the world, particularly with bike shops, thanks to its simple construction. Taiwan’s Rough Crafts is also part of this fan club, which is why the shop chose a 2020 Street Bob for its newest sci-fi masterpiece dubbed "Cosmos Charger."
insideevs.com
Bike Maker Sixthreezero Presents The EVRYjourney Three-Passenger E-Trike
California-based bicycle manufacturer Sixthreezero has a fun and practical alternative to taking your car when dropping your kids off to school. It's called the EVRYjourney Tricycle, and it looks like a fun, no-frills way to get around town while enjoying the wind in your hair with your kids—or grown-up friends—in tow.
insideevs.com
German E-Bike Specialist Haibike Unveils The Lyke E-MTB
German e-bike specialist Haibike has made quite a name for itself in the electric mountain bike scene. Up until now, its e-bikes have been big, bulky, and burly, and quite a lot of people have come to associate the Haibike brand with this aesthetic. However, with its newest model, the Lyke, Haibike has gone for a sleeker, more streamlined aestheitc, while maintaining a premium e-MTB all around. Let's take a closer look.
insideevs.com
Daymak Combat E-Bike Is Electric Motorbike And Snowmobile In One
In general, motorcycle lovers are urged to hang up their gear and store their bikes as winter approaches. This holds true whether you ride a two-wheeler that is powered by gasoline or electricity. In fact, riding in icy conditions can quickly turn a chilly day on the saddle into a terrifying experience, especially when combined with the additional risk of slick roadways from black ice.
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Need Cash? Drive With A Bowl Of Water In Your Car
The strange life hack might leave you with more spending cash.
CNBC
This 28-year-old built a side hustle that brings in $30,000 a month: 'I only have to work 6 hours a week'
Before the pandemic, I worked at an ad-tech startup in California and made $240,000 a year, including sales commission. But as the country went into lockdown in March 2020, so did many of my retail, restaurant and entertainment clients. Even after putting in long hours, I struggled to meet my sales quota.
Only 1 SUV is Declared the Worst Midsize Luxury SUV by Car and Driver
When looking for the best option it is also best to know the worst There is only 1 SUV declared the worst midsize luxury SUV according to Car and Driver. The post Only 1 SUV is Declared the Worst Midsize Luxury SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability
The Toyota Tundra saw a dip in its reliability score after a redesign. The post Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money?
What makes a truck a good value for money? U.S. News picked this truck for some interesting reasons. The post What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0