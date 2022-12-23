ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson Street Bob Is A Sci-Fi Masterpiece Dripping In Carbon Fiber

Harley-Davidson is popular for its brawny cruisers, but that doesn’t take away anything from its stripped-down offerings like the Street Bob. It’s a popular cruiser around the world, particularly with bike shops, thanks to its simple construction. Taiwan’s Rough Crafts is also part of this fan club, which is why the shop chose a 2020 Street Bob for its newest sci-fi masterpiece dubbed "Cosmos Charger."
insideevs.com

Bike Maker Sixthreezero Presents The EVRYjourney Three-Passenger E-Trike

California-based bicycle manufacturer Sixthreezero has a fun and practical alternative to taking your car when dropping your kids off to school. It's called the EVRYjourney Tricycle, and it looks like a fun, no-frills way to get around town while enjoying the wind in your hair with your kids—or grown-up friends—in tow.
insideevs.com

German E-Bike Specialist Haibike Unveils The Lyke E-MTB

German e-bike specialist Haibike has made quite a name for itself in the electric mountain bike scene. Up until now, its e-bikes have been big, bulky, and burly, and quite a lot of people have come to associate the Haibike brand with this aesthetic. However, with its newest model, the Lyke, Haibike has gone for a sleeker, more streamlined aestheitc, while maintaining a premium e-MTB all around. Let's take a closer look.
insideevs.com

Daymak Combat E-Bike Is Electric Motorbike And Snowmobile In One

In general, motorcycle lovers are urged to hang up their gear and store their bikes as winter approaches. This holds true whether you ride a two-wheeler that is powered by gasoline or electricity. In fact, riding in icy conditions can quickly turn a chilly day on the saddle into a terrifying experience, especially when combined with the additional risk of slick roadways from black ice.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MotorBiscuit

What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics

Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?

