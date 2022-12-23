ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

Officers: Gang members arrested after attempting to rob, shoot Mississippi pastor, evade officers in high-speed chase

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Mississippi law enforcement officers say they have arrested two gang members after suspects tried to rob a pastor, steal his truck, and then attempted to evade officers in a high-speed chase.

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Summit-Holmesville Road for an attempted Robbery.

A local pastor came home to two black males inside his residence with firearms.

The suspects attempted to rob the pastor but were unsuccessful. The suspects also attempted to steal the pastor’s truck but got stuck.

The pastor ran from the residence to call for help, and the suspects began firing at him. The pastor was unharmed and was able to escape.

The suspects then fled on foot into the woods by the residence.

Deputies and detectives arrived and attempted to locate the suspects.

While at the scene, a white Ford F-250 pickup saw deputies and attempted to turn around in the roadway. Deputies then attempted to stop the truck, but the four suspects fled.

A high-speed chase followed, and the truck crashed on Garner Cemetery Road in Walthall County.

Multiple suspects ran from the truck armed with various firearms.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Walthall County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol surrounded the area and took two suspects into custody, along with three firearms.

Lakeviae “Bangman” James, of Tylertown, and Sedale Payton, of Tylertown, were arrested.

The other two suspects were able to evade authorities.

The pickup truck had switched licensed plates and had been reported stolen from Hattiesburg.

During the investigation, it was determined that both incidents were linked. At this time, some suspects have been identified, but their names are being withheld because of the ongoing investigation.

All suspects are active members of a non-recognized hybrid street gang called DOA (Dead on Arrival).

Anyone with any information on this crime or any other please call Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, or Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.

