Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arctic freeze arrived just in time for the holiday weekend, creating a mess for our area’s homes and businesses. For most people, the holiday weekend has meant staying home and spending time with their loved ones, but some people don’t get the day off.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Brutal cold and wind chills stay put into Christmas Eve

Mother Nature brought the Arctic air into Central and Eastern Kentucky right on schedule late Thursday creating brutal winter conditions around the area. As we talked about all week leading up to the event, temperatures crashed incredibly into early Friday as the front moved through. It was 43 degrees at 9:50pm Thursday evening in Lexington…and 3 hours later, we were at 10 degrees! Of course the strong, gusty winds were blowing the snow all around and created the dangerous wind chills…in the -20 to -30 degree range as temperatures plummeted below zero into Friday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK’s campus feeling the effects of cold weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures. School leaders say more than two dozen buildings and facilities across campus have been impacted in some way. Problems have ranged from busted pipes to power outages that have caused equipment failures. A university...
LEXINGTON, KY
kyweathercenter.com

First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Beshear provides updates on impacts from the storm

Beshear provides updates on impacts from the storm

Expectations are things will improve by Christmas Eve, in the meantime, road crews will remain on 24-hour shifts across the weekend.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Update on road conditions in Lexington

Update on road conditions in Lexington

Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz. Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Humane Society closed Monday due to waterline break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Lexington Humane Society was closed on Monday due to a Waterline break. In a Facebook post, the Lexington Human society said a water pipe burst on Christmas Day, flooding the kennels. They say no animals were harmed by the break, but they are closing to allow...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington sees busy streets and sidewalks on Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The spirit of the holidays and more is drawing a couple of Lexington’s new and familiar faces to the city’s outdoors this Christmas and amid some pretty cool temperatures. As historic temperature changes begin to settle, some individuals around Lexington are heading back outdoors.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Powell County nursing home patient wing floods Christmas night

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A patient wing at a Powell County nursing home flooded Christmas night after a break in its sprinkler system. According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Fire Department, around 8 p.m., crews arrived at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation where they saw a break in a line of the sprinkler system causing “atrocious amounts” of water to flow into the patient wing.
POWELL COUNTY, KY

