WKYT 27
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
WKYT 27
Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arctic freeze arrived just in time for the holiday weekend, creating a mess for our area’s homes and businesses. For most people, the holiday weekend has meant staying home and spending time with their loved ones, but some people don’t get the day off.
WTVQ
Brutal cold and wind chills stay put into Christmas Eve
Mother Nature brought the Arctic air into Central and Eastern Kentucky right on schedule late Thursday creating brutal winter conditions around the area. As we talked about all week leading up to the event, temperatures crashed incredibly into early Friday as the front moved through. It was 43 degrees at 9:50pm Thursday evening in Lexington…and 3 hours later, we were at 10 degrees! Of course the strong, gusty winds were blowing the snow all around and created the dangerous wind chills…in the -20 to -30 degree range as temperatures plummeted below zero into Friday morning.
WKYT 27
UK’s campus feeling the effects of cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures. School leaders say more than two dozen buildings and facilities across campus have been impacted in some way. Problems have ranged from busted pipes to power outages that have caused equipment failures. A university...
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
WTVQ
Lexington homes, businesses flooded with water shutoffs and pipe bursts after winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over a three-day period, the Lexington Fire Department responded to hundreds of water shutoffs and pipe bursts at homes and businesses following the winter storm. From Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, crews estimate they responded to 220 water shutoffs and 175 private alarms, which were...
WKYT 27
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
Arctic blast hits KY; knocks out power to thousands
A stong cold front moved through KY Thursday night
WKYT 27
WATCH | Latest on road conditions and dangerously cold weather in Franklin County
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. ‘Inconsistent’ access to...
fox56news.com
Beshear provides updates on impacts from the storm
Expectations are things will improve by Christmas Eve, in the meantime, road crews will remain on 24-hour shifts across the weekend. Beshear provides updates on impacts from the storm. Expectations are things will improve by Christmas Eve, in the meantime, road crews will remain on 24-hour shifts across the weekend.
WKYT 27
Dozens of Christmas Eve and Christmas services canceled due to weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Churches all across the state are closing for the weekend, but Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church is opening their doors and inviting everyone to take a seat in their pews. “For people that can travel, we’re asking them to come be a part of our...
fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
WKYT 27
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz. Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.
WKYT 27
Lexington Humane Society closed Monday due to waterline break
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Lexington Humane Society was closed on Monday due to a Waterline break. In a Facebook post, the Lexington Human society said a water pipe burst on Christmas Day, flooding the kennels. They say no animals were harmed by the break, but they are closing to allow...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington sees busy streets and sidewalks on Christmas
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The spirit of the holidays and more is drawing a couple of Lexington’s new and familiar faces to the city’s outdoors this Christmas and amid some pretty cool temperatures. As historic temperature changes begin to settle, some individuals around Lexington are heading back outdoors.
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
WTVQ
Powell County nursing home patient wing floods Christmas night
STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A patient wing at a Powell County nursing home flooded Christmas night after a break in its sprinkler system. According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Fire Department, around 8 p.m., crews arrived at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation where they saw a break in a line of the sprinkler system causing “atrocious amounts” of water to flow into the patient wing.
