ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

2 Virginia Beach Oceanfront motels land on National Register of Historic Places

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrBtE_0jsVgRyS00
The Cutty Sark (formerly Crest Kitchenette Motel), a 1960s mid-century modern motel, is one of two Oceanfront lodges that were recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. As seen Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

When Jimmie and Melvin Koch bought the Cutty Sark Motel at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront 46 years ago, the nightly rate for a room on Fourth of July weekend was $35.

Guests would wake up and watch the sunrise over the ocean from their beds, or cook a meal on a stove in their rooms.

Flash forward to last summer, and the only discernable difference at the Cutty Sark was how much rooms cost: $276.

The Koch family continues to operate the three-story motel on the land side of Atlantic Avenue at 37th Street. Melvin died in 2017, but his widow, Jimmie, 88, still greets guests when they walk through the front door.

Cutty Sark and the nearby Blue Marlin Inn & Suites on Pacific Avenue are among a small remaining group of independently-owned, family-operated motels at the Oceanfront. They were both recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Groups of Virginia Beach hotels and motels built between 1955 and 1970 were recently classified in a way that allows them to be nominated for the designation.

“They’re a dwindling resource,” said Mark Reed, the city’s historic preservation planner.

In many cases, the land the motels sit on is many more times valuable than the buildings themselves, Reed said.

While the national designation doesn’t protect the properties from future changes, it’s an honor for the owners and the city.

On a recent afternoon in the Cutty Sark lobby, Jimmie sat facing the original large picture window to reminisce.

“It pleases me so much to have the Cutty Sark recognized as historic, and hopefully it will deliberately remain so,” she said.

The Kochs have no immediate plans to sell and want the motel to keep its vintage charm for as long as possible.

Cutty Sark was originally named Crest Kitchenette Motel, which is how it’s listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It was designed by architect William Burton Alderman and built in 1963 by William Winner.

Melvin and Jimmie bought it in 1977, using their retirement savings as a down payment. Melvin had been a mechanic for the Navy’s fighter jet squadrons, and Jimmie had managed other hotels at the Oceanfront. The Cutty Sark appealed to them in their retirement years because it was small, with only 13 rooms, Jimmie said.

In the winter, they would close the motel and travel the world, visiting lodges like their own.

“I always admired little, small, three star hotels that had some history to them,” Jimmie said. “They were always in a good location; they were always real well-maintained.”

During the summer, the Kochs lived in a suite behind the Cutty Sark lobby. Melvin would fix anything that was broken; Jimmie managed the day-to-day operations.

Meanwhile, national chain highrise hotels sprung up around them, but the couple kept Cutty Sark’s classic feel and moderate pricing. Each suite still has the original kitchenette from 1963. Customers returned year after year.

“Instead of every three years coming in and completely redecorating like the franchise hotels have to do and passing the costs onto the guests, we kept the guests in our mind,” Jimmie said.

Several of the Cutty Sark’s architectural details helped it gain national recognition, including the concrete beams that extend through the building from front to back and are exposed on the ceilings in the lobby and in each suite.

Over the years, the Kochs also bought several cottages, built in the early 1900s, across the street from the motel for customers to rent weekly. The houses are still operated as part of the Cutty Sark property, but they were not included in the recent historic designation.

Four generations of Kochs have worked at the Cutty Sark. Jimmie’s there every day in the summer and still enjoys greeting guests when they arrive.

“The people give me the most pleasure,” she said. “It’s like having company everyday.”

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Volunteers Needed For One City Marathon In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—Volunteers are needed for the Newport News One City Marathon weekend, which is coming up on March 3 through March 5, 2023. Presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, the weekend features a variety of races, including the One City Marathon, the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon, the Optima Health Maritime 5K, and the Nautical Mile Fun Run presented by Ferguson Cares.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and three children have been displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake. The fire caused significant damage to the home and also took the life of a few pets, firefighters said. The family wasn’t at the home in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road at the time, but a neighbor called in the fire around 3:08 p.m.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Daily South

Just A Block From The Ocean, This Virginia Beach Street Glows During The Holidays

On the North End of Virginia Beach, the winter months are pretty quiet. Most beachcombers and vacationers are long gone, but throughout the month of December one avenue is busier than ever. On 43rd Street, just one block from the ocean, every single house is covered in Christmas lights, inflatable snowmen, Santas and more Christmas cheer than anywhere else on the oceanfront. Friends, family and curious beach dwellers flock to the street in total awe and delight to stare at the carefully curated homes all decorated with a level of holiday spirit that is rarely seen in such strong unison, but most don’t know the whole story behind this cheery display.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. ​Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy