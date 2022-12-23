ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

WB I-70 at Tower Road in Aurora back open following multi-vehicle crash

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
AURORA, Colo. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for about an hour at Tower Road in Aurora following a multi-vehicle crash involving semis and cars.

The crash, on eastbound I-70 between East Colfax and Tower Road, was reported by Aurora police shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at East Colfax, just west of 470, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. Drivers in the area were advised take East Colfax to Tower Road, then back to I-70.

Some drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a tweet from police said.

The crash was cleared by about 6:50 a.m.

It's unclear if anything more than weather contributed to the crash.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

