Paris shooting: Police on scene after gunman kills two and injures others

At least two people have died and four others were injured after a gunman opened fire in central Paris on Friday, 23 December.

The attack occurred on Rue d’Enghien, in the 10th arondissement, police confirmed.

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the area.

A 69-year-old suspect has been detained by authorities in connection with the attack.

Of those injured, at least two were in a critical condition.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told BFMTV: “An investigation has been opened into the counts of murder, intentional homicide and aggravated violence.”

