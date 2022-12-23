ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy a car-free Coast Highway at Cyclovia Encinitas on Jan. 8

 4 days ago

Cyclovia Encinitas returns on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For the event, presented by Encinitas BCycle/Trek/Electra, South Coast Highway 101 will be closed to cars from D Street to J Street, allowing people to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace, by bike, on foot or other means of self-powered transportation.

In addition to the shops and eateries located along the open street, the event will include a bicycle safety rodeo, bike skills course, bike and helmet decorating station, informational booths, and more. It’s a great opportunity to break out the bikes, boards, and scooters to see downtown at a different pace.

Cyclovia Encinitas is a partnership effort between the City of Encinitas, the city’s Environmental Commission and Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission along with other partners. The event promotes mobility and the city’s Climate Action Plan.

For more information visit EncinitasCA.gov/Cyclovia

This story originally appeared in Encinitas Advocate .

The Encinitas Advocate covers New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Olivenhain, and Leucadia.

