State Emergency Operations Center responded to 2022 Christmas Snowstorm with a hybrid virtual strategy
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Before a treacherous winter storm brought damaging winds, icy roads, and frostbite-inducing temperatures across the entire state, Gov. Justice escalated the existing State of Preparedness and declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia. When that happened the Emergency Management Division (EMD) put their plan into action, coordinating with partners, and preparing […]
‘It’s a godsend’ Dunbar Recreation Center extends hours amid cold spell
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar Recreation Center has been operating on a 24-hour schedule since opening early Friday morning for the winter weather. City officials said they had been closely monitoring the forecast to make decisions on hours. Monday morning, as temperatures continued to hover around the freezing mark, operators decided to keep it open until at least noon Tuesday.
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
First responders share challenges from recent cold weather
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders. Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges. “For the firefighters, it’s been...
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
Organizing Christmas decorations
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’d like advice or Daryl to help you, visit: https://www.confusionsolution.com/.
53 Days | Chuck’s story
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. Chuck’s story - 53 Days - airs Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. on WSAZ.
‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
Huntington fire crews respond to several calls of frozen pipes over holiday weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a problem for homeowners in our region, and for fire crews. “We’ve had sprinkler pipes burst, as well as domestic water lines. It’s made for a very busy holiday season for us,” said Greg Fuller, Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington crews were...
Sprinkler system bursts inside school
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is out for the holiday break, but one school has a lot of cleanup to do. Flatwoods fire department, police and public works responded to a sprinkler pipe that burst inside Russell-McDowell Intermediate school. It happened on Christmas day at the school in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
Sprinkler pipe bursts at Kentucky school
FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Officials are cleaning up after part of a sprinkler system burst in a Kentucky school on Sunday. Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said that the sprinkler pipe burst at Russell McDowell Intermediate School in Flatwoods. He says the school system is working with ServPro to clean up since Sunday night.
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
Saturday fire destroys apartment in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) — No injuries were reported in a Christmas Eve fire that destroyed an apartment. Poca Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the quick and aggressive action from crews on the scene kept the fire from spreading to the other two apartments in the complex. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on […]
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
Logan County safety officer dies after battling "severe health issues"
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Logan County safety officer with the Cora Volunteer Fire Department died Friday. Jeff Jones passed away after “battling some severe health issues,” according to a social media post from the Cora Volunteer Fire Department. The post relayed the following message:. We...
Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
WV Action Group announces passage of MAT Act
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – WV Citizen Action Group announces the passage of the mainstreaming addiction treatment act in the fiscal year 2023 Omnibus bill. The MAT Act provides increased access to proven treatments for those suffering from opioid use disorder. The legislation removes barriers blocking healthcare providers from prescribing,...
