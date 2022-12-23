Read full article on original website
WOOD
Crews working to clear roads after the blizzard
Plow crews are continuing to clean up after the Christmas Week Blizzard moved through West Michigan. (Dec. 26, 2022) Plow crews are continuing to clean up after the Christmas Week Blizzard moved through West Michigan. (Dec. 26, 2022) The symbolism and meaning of Kwanzaa. Supreme Court: Title 42 border restrictions...
WZZM 13
Christmas Eve Blizzard | West Michigan continues the barrage of wind, snow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday was a busy day of crashes, closed roads, and slow travel in West Michigan, and things are going to continue this way as we head into Saturday as well!. Snowfall totals were hard to come by Friday, as winds that gusted over 50 mph...
Blizzard 2022 Latest Reports and Conditions
Reports of conditions continue to roll in, with many meeting the blizzard criteria. Our impacts across West Michigan can be seen in the form of strong wind, reduced visibility and snowfall.
WZZM 13
13 Weather - 8 PM Update: Conditions Worsen In West Michigan
Winter Conditions are setting in around West Michigan, as we prepare for an eventual blizzard. Join Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk with the latest!
radioresultsnetwork.com
Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged
High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
WZZM 13
Travel conditions worsen Friday Overnight
MICHIGAN, USA — Impactful winter weather has continued across West Michigan, with several inches of fresh snowfall on the ground and the arrival of bitterly cold temperatures. Unfortunately, conditions will only worsen as we continue into Friday evening with lake effect snow and gusty winds that increase in coverage and intensity.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
Thousands of Metro Detroiters lose power as 'once in a generation' freeze, strong winds slam Michigan
Gusts as high as 55 mph and cold Real Feel temperatures fell to 20 to 30 below zero in Southeast Michigan on Friday morning, plunging thousands of DTE customers into darkness — and outages are only expected to mount as the day continues.
WOOD
Tracking power outages during winter storm
Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
WZZM 13
13 Weather 9 PM Update: Roads Close From Blizzard Conditions!
We are continuing to watch Blizzard conditions in West Michigan as roads continue to close. Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk Montgomery have the latest!
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan
Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
Bronner's to close for 2 days ahead of Christmas as winter storm approaches
With six to eight inches of snow expected to fall overnight, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland announced Thursday afternoon that the store will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve.
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies in effect for southeastern Michigan
As the winter storm has settled into southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies.
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
ClickOnDetroit.com
SE Michigan winter storm timeline breakdown, snow total predictions, flash-freeze concerns
4Warn Weather – It’s all systems go for our significantly impactful severe winter storm. Things are rather benign this afternoon, with light wind, temperatures that have risen into the upper-30s to mid-40s (4 to 6 degrees Celsius), and mainly dry conditions. This is your last opportunity to get...
This large-scale blizzard will be a rare storm for Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As Michigan preps for the major winter storm packing blizzard conditions and high winds that’s expected to start rolling into our area later today, the National Weather Service is alerting residents that a storm like this is actually rare for our region. Sure, Michiganders are...
