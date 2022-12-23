ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WOOD

Crews working to clear roads after the blizzard

Plow crews are continuing to clean up after the Christmas Week Blizzard moved through West Michigan. (Dec. 26, 2022) Plow crews are continuing to clean up after the Christmas Week Blizzard moved through West Michigan. (Dec. 26, 2022) The symbolism and meaning of Kwanzaa. Supreme Court: Title 42 border restrictions...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged

High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
ESCANABA, MI
WZZM 13

Travel conditions worsen Friday Overnight

MICHIGAN, USA — Impactful winter weather has continued across West Michigan, with several inches of fresh snowfall on the ground and the arrival of bitterly cold temperatures. Unfortunately, conditions will only worsen as we continue into Friday evening with lake effect snow and gusty winds that increase in coverage and intensity.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Tracking power outages during winter storm

Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan

Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
BAY CITY, MI

