CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will finally climb above freezing today for the first time since Thursday. Today will be cloudy early with some clearing this afternoon. High 34. Fog will develop overnight with visibility as low as less than a quarter mile in some spots Wednesday morning. That fog will lift by late morning with plenty of sunshine expected. That sunshine will boost temperatures to a little above normal for this time of year. The normal high is 41, we should reach 43. Thursday is warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO