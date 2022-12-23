Read full article on original website
RELATIVELY CALM DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County First responders had a relatively calm day after an active holiday weekend. Only four calls were reported to Indiana County 911 on Monday. Three of those were automatic fire alarm activations. The three activations were on Madison circle in White Township, Pratt Drive in Indiana Borough, and Cornell Road in Burrell Township. Indiana fire Association was dispatched to the first two automatic fire alarm calls at 8:14 AM and 2:06 pm, while Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for the call on Cornell road at 6:59 PM.
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
Firefighters battle house fire in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Clymer Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other departments, battled a house fire Friday afternoon. Due to the harsh weather conditions, several departments were called in to assist with the blaze. Crews operated on the scene for just about three hours, the department shared...
Cambria County commercial building fire started from a heating unit
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several different fire companies worked to put out a fire that engulfed Caddy’s garage building in Portage Borough on Tuesday morning. On Dec. 27 around 3:17 a.m., first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Main Street for a report of a commercial building fire. The Portage fire chief […]
Vehicle Crashes into Drainage Ditch Along Route 36
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched on Friday morning to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 36, in Rose Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:03 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County. Police say a...
FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
Troopers Rescue Two Dogs Chained Outside in Cold Temperatures in Banks Township
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers received a report on December 23, around 7:57 a.m., of two dogs that were tethered outdoors with no shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.
Cambria County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s mobile home was completely destroyed following a fire in Susquehanna Township on Dec. 24. First responders were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the mobile home along the 1000 block of Old Miller Road in Susquehanna Township. There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss, […]
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
One dead in house fire in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
ROUTE 22, 2017 CLOSURES LIFTED
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT announced the following re-openings at 8 pm. – US 22 in Indiana County between the intersection of Palmer Road/Penn View Road and Jughandle Road/Palmerton Road in Burrell Township, Indiana County is now open. – State Route 2017 between the intersection of Second Street...
Vehicle crashes into fire truck during response to Allegheny County house fire, 1 hospitalized
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a fire truck while emergency crews battled a house fire in Allegheny County. Firefighters began responding to reports of a house fire on Hawkins Avenue in North Braddock at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A firefighter at the scene said a Salvation...
Woman dies in house fire in Westmoreland County, cold temperatures cause challenges for firefighters
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a tragic scene in Derry Township on Christmas Eve after an elderly woman died in a house fire. “It plays on your mind. It’s supposed to be a time for happiness, and you see what happens now,” said Chief Mark Piantine of the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Christmas Day fire damages home in Huntingdon Borough
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Huntingdon Regional Fire & Rescue department say a Christmas Day fire left a Huntingdon Borough home badly damaged. Officials say crews from six area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1400 block of Oneida Street, around 4 p.m. Sunday.
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
Pittsburgh-area drivers facing higher gas prices than other parts of state, nation
Despite average gas prices falling across the state and nation, drivers in the Pittsburgh area aren’t seeing as much relief at the pump. The national average Monday was $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s down 4 cents from a week ago and about 46 cents from a month ago.
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
One dies after crash involving 4 tractor-trailers
One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police. The crash, according to Clarion County 911, occurred at 6:47 a.m., near mile marker 64, westbound, in Clarion Township and that one person had been transported to Clarion Hospital.
