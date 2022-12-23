Chicago weather: Dangerous cold hits area after winter snow storm

CHICAGO — A winter snowstorm has hit Chicagoland, causing measurable snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures.

Frigid conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend. On Friday, temperatures will reach a high of zero degrees with feels-like temperatures as low as -40 in some areas. At best, wind chills of -30 late Friday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect across the entire Chicago area until 6 a.m. Saturday. Isolated snow showers are possible Friday.

Blowing snow is causing white out conditions in some areas and slick, snow covered roads are making travel extremely difficult and hazardous. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

A Blizzard Warning continues in Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana until 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security , LaPorte County is under a travel warning, which means drivers are asked to “refrain from all travel.”

Lake and Porter counties are under a travel watch, meaning traffic should be limited to “essential travel” only.

SATURDAY FORECAST: Breezy conditions expected Saturday, mostly cloudy in the morning, partly sunny in the afternoon. A high of 9 degrees and wind chills staying around -10 degrees. Mostly sunny on Christmas Day with a high of 13 degrees.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

The dangerous cold kept many people indoors Friday but there are some jobs that require people to be outdoors.

