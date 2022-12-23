ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago weather: Dangerous cold hits area after winter snow storm

By Marisa Rodriguez, Mike Lowe, Mike Janssen, Alyssa Donovan, Paul Konrad, Demetrius Ivory
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ug7I_0jsVban400

CHICAGO — A winter snowstorm has hit Chicagoland, causing measurable snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures.

Frigid conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend. On Friday, temperatures will reach a high of zero degrees with feels-like temperatures as low as -40 in some areas. At best, wind chills of -30 late Friday afternoon.

FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago, Cook County
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqpd8_0jsVban400

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect across the entire Chicago area until 6 a.m. Saturday. Isolated snow showers are possible Friday.

Blowing snow is causing white out conditions in some areas and slick, snow covered roads are making travel extremely difficult and hazardous. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4orB_0jsVban400

A Blizzard Warning continues in Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana until 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security , LaPorte County is under a travel warning, which means drivers are asked to “refrain from all travel.”

Interactive Radar: Track showers and storm here

Lake and Porter counties are under a travel watch, meaning traffic should be limited to “essential travel” only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyg9o_0jsVban400

SATURDAY FORECAST: Breezy conditions expected Saturday, mostly cloudy in the morning, partly sunny in the afternoon. A high of 9 degrees and wind chills staying around -10 degrees. Mostly sunny on Christmas Day with a high of 13 degrees.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

The dangerous cold kept many people indoors Friday but there are some jobs that require people to be outdoors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Sharpening trough over Rockies — milder temperatures here/west coast rains

WEDNESDAY HIGH TEMPS—COLD IN RETREAT Warmth surges back north on the winds of strong SW flow 20 to 40 mph WEDNESDAY SET-UP Upper-level 30,000-ft jet stream flow and low-level/surface temp distribution THREE-DAY TOTALS ENDING MONDAY MORNING Significant lake-effect snows pummel upstate New York with 3-4 feet of snow ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO BRING HEAVY RAINS TO […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chill extends south to the Gulf — light snow to dust the city

CHICAGO EKES OUT ITS FIRST “WHITE CHRISTMAS” SINCE 2017 White Christmas—at least 1” of snow on the ground on December 25 White Christmas head-scratcher “CLIPPER” SYSTEM TO BRING SNOW CHRISTMAS NIGHT INTO MONDAY Heaviest south and west of Chicago An inch or less in the Chicago area, but cold pavements could make for slippery travel […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°.  Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Snow, wind and cold arrive in time to chill the holiday weekend

Snow, wind and cold arrive in time to chill the holiday weekend—days prior to and after arrival of 2023 to bring much warmer temperatures AREA SNOWFALL TOTALS WIND CHILL SLOWLY BECOMES MORE TOLERABLE AS CHRISTMAS APPROACHES Forecast wind chill values at O’Hare Airport —6 AM Friday to midnight Saturday night WEATHER HAZARDS MAP SNOW, COLD […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal' Day of Storm With -35 Wind Chills, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Some Chicago snow, but Winds/Arctic Chill dominate Winter Storm

Cold front arriving with blowing and drifting snow – temps to drop drastically Winter Storm Warning in Effect through Friday (Blizzard conditions expected in northern Porter Co, IN) with extremely dangerous winter conditions area-wide.  A very strong cold front will march through NE Illinois and NW Indiana during the day Thursday.  Ahead of the front […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago not alone with an unwelcome pre-holiday Arctic punch

The much anticipated arrival of an Arctic air mass arrived in the Chicago area late morning and early afternoon Thursday. In four hours, the temperature dropped from 33 degrees to 13 degrees at O’Hare Airport. Midway Airport experienced similar plummeting temperatures. Wind speed increased after the front passed producing wind chill values to near -20 […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy