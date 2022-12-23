Read full article on original website
Welsh Rugby Union approves 12-a-side club matches to fulfil fixtures
The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has told clubs they can play matches with 12 players in a bid to fulfil fixtures for the rest of the season. A raft of lower-league matches have been called off during the 2022-23 campaign because of teams not being able to raise sides and bad weather.
John Bateman: England second-rower leaves Wigan to join Wests Tigers
John Bateman has left the Wigan Warriors to join Wests Tigers in Australia's NRL. It will be the second row's second stint down under. Bateman, 29, left Wigan for Canberra Raiders in 2019 before returning home in 2021 for personal reasons and signing a four-year deal at the DW Stadium.
Novak Djokovic: Serb lands in Australia after ban overturned
Novak Djokovic has been welcomed back into Australia almost a year after he was deported over his Covid vaccine status. Officials confirmed the 21-time Grand Slam champion, 35, had landed in the country for January's Australian Open. Serb Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open winner, had an automatic three-year visa ban...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Tomoki Iwata, Rangers, Gordon, Hibs, Hearts
Reports in Japan suggest midfielder Tomoki Iwata has agreed to join Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Sponichi) Iwata's former manager Tomohiro Katanosaka praises the player's work ethic, saying he "takes his football extremely seriously". (Record) Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will...
Antonio Conte admits to ‘strange’ experience of watching Kane v Lloris
Antonio Conte has spoken of the “strange” experience of watching his two most senior players face each other from the penalty spot not once but twice during the World Cup. The Spurs coach has the task of making sure both Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris are focused on achieving for Spurs in the second half of the Premier League season which resumes on Boxing Day. But the Italian has little doubt his two leaders will be ready, despite the unusual events of the quarter-final between England and France.
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
Liverpool agree to sign World Cup star Gakpo from PSV for reported £37M
Liverpool, seemingly out of nowhere, reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo, the Dutch side announced Monday. The Premier League club will pay an initial £37-million fee for the versatile attacker, plus £13 million in add-ons, reports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. PSV didn't reveal the...
Rangers: Steven Davis can play on - Michael Beale
Michael Beale says Steven Davis' Rangers career is not over despite a season-ending knee injury - but hinted at strengthening his midfield options. The Northern Ireland player, 37, is out of contract at the end of the season. Rangers manager Beale says Davis has "27-year-old legs" and has "at least...
Blackburn boss complains Sunderland winner should not have counted
Did Dan Ballard commit a foul in the build-up to Sunderland's winner? No, but Jon Dahl Tomasson saw it differently.
'Feet up for a bit and on to the next challenge' - Behardien calls time on career
He hadn't played internationally since November 2018 but was active in the South African domestic circuit till earlier this month
Leeds United v Manchester City
Leeds are hopeful that goalkeeper Illan Meslier will be able to maintain his ever-present record this season despite a recent bout of glandular fever. Tyler Adams is suspended after his red card against Spurs before the World Cup break. Manchester City are without Ruben Dias for a month due to...
Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'
"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
Irish Premiership: Festive form guide as Boxing Day derby bonanza beckons
Coverage: Glentoran v Linfield live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer from 13:45 GMT; Sportsound on BBC Sounds and Radio Ulster from 14:00; live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website. It's as much a festive tradition as turkey and all the trimmings and presents under...
Cameron Green rips through South Africa as Australia take control at MCG
Three million bucks, five wickets, zero problems. That was Cameron Green’s week, after the big all-rounder followed his Indian Premier League auction success by bagging 5-27 in the Boxing Day Test in front of more than 64,000 people. His contribution saw South Africa bowled out for 189 after again being sent in to bat by Australian captain Patrick Cummins, confident in applying the squeeze to a team that has now gone seven innings without reaching 200. In reply Australia had moved to 45-1 by stumps.
