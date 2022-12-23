One day after giving fans a peak at his newborn daughter in a Combs holiday photo, Sean “Diddy” Combs has shared the first official photo of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs. “Baby Love ?,” the “Gotta Move On” artist captioned the snap of his youngest child on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. The photo shows the infant strapped into a car seat with a white and pink blanket placed across her lap. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Congratulates Her Dad, 78, On His Ninth ChildAkon Supports Nick Cannon Fathering Multiple Children With Different WomenThe Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter's Outfit For Diddy's...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO