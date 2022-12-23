Dozens of flights canceled, more delayed at OIA as winter storm plagues holiday travel

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re flying out for the holidays, be prepared for big crowds.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day at Orlando International Airport before Christmas.

Dozens of flights were canceled overnight, and others are delayed.

Most of the issues are coming from a powerful arctic storm that is impacting airports and travel around the U.S.

Airport leaders are advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to OIA.

Channel 9 has a crew at the airport monitoring the issues and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

