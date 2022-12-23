Read full article on original website
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
whdh.com
Heating equipment believed to be the cause behind Wayland fire
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon. The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out. Because of the damage, the family now has...
whdh.com
Firefighters knock down flames at a home in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters tackled a fire on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. The outside of the first floor of the home was badly charred. Officials say the flames are out and the American Red Cross is assisting one...
whdh.com
Fire crews battling blaze in Malden
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire that broke out in Malden late Monday night. The fire was reported on John Street. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c)...
WCVB
House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
Massachusetts weather: 18,000-plus without power as strong winds continue
More than 18,000 power outages were reported across Massachusetts early Saturday as the state continues to be battered by strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures. As of 6:34 a.m. Saturday, 18,393 customers of the state’s four power companies were without electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) power outage map, which updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data on households, businesses and other buildings without power.
darientimes.com
Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm
Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
whdh.com
Fire rips through home in Haverhill
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home on Coffin Avenue in Haverhill on Monday morning. The fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home. Firefighters not only battled the flames, but also freezing temperatures. The fire chief said...
NECN
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
whdh.com
Several people rescued from burning home in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were rescued from a burning home on Mora Street in Dorchester Tuesday morning. The Boston Fire Department says the fire ripped through all the floors of the triple decker. Two people are being evaluated by paramedics. Their condition is unknown at this time. Firefighters...
westernmassnews.com
Crews working to restore power following Friday’s storm
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Work continues to restore power after thousands were left without electricity from Friday’s storm. As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Eversource reported 5,706 total outages, while National Grid reported over 5,100 total outages in the four western Massachusetts counties. Outages were also reported in Westfield and Holyoke. By...
nbcboston.com
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
whdh.com
Travelers dealing with delays, cancelations in storm’s wake
BOSTON (WHDH) - Holiday travelers hoping to make their way through Logan Airport on Christmas were met with some delays and cancelations as a result of a major winter storm that swept across the nation. At Logan on Sunday, one woman said her daughter had a difficult trip back home...
whdh.com
Winter storm kills 37 people across the US, leaves thousands without power
At least 37 people have died and thousands are without power after a winter storm swept across the country just before Christmas. New York state was one of the areas hit hardest by the storm and hundreds of National Guard troops were called in over the weekend to rescue people who had become stranded in the snow.
whdh.com
Green Line train derails near Boston College
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Green Line train derailed near Boston College on Monday. An out-of-service streetcar with no passengers derailed in the rail yard near Lake Street and Commonwealth Avenue. No one was injured. The cause is under investigation. This is a developing news story;...
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
whdh.com
Power companies preparing for widespread outages as heavy winds, rain roll into Massachusetts
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Power companies are anticipating widespread outages on Friday as heavy rain and whipping winds arrive in Massachusetts. Winds of up to 60 miles an hour could bring down trees and utility poles. Coastal communities could also see significant flooding. Eversource has instituted its emergency response...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester DPW crews are responding to storm and advising residents to take precautions
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester DPW crews are responding to the high winds and heavy rain, and advising residents to take precautions. As Friday’s weather gives way to freezing temperatures and icy conditions, crews began treating roads as soon as the rain stopped to prevent them from freezing and creating hazardous conditions.
