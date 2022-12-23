Read full article on original website
Diddy Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter, Love Sean Combs
One day after giving fans a peak at his newborn daughter in a Combs holiday photo, Sean “Diddy” Combs has shared the first official photo of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs. “Baby Love ?,” the “Gotta Move On” artist captioned the snap of his youngest child on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. The photo shows the infant strapped into a car seat with a white and pink blanket placed across her lap. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Congratulates Her Dad, 78, On His Ninth ChildAkon Supports Nick Cannon Fathering Multiple Children With Different WomenThe Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter's Outfit For Diddy's...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Christmas With Her Family in a Flowy Mint Green Dress
Chrissy Teigen looked effortlessly chic as she posed in front of her Christmas tree with her husband, John Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, on Dec. 26. The couple ditched the cold weather for a tropical oasis for the holiday season. The 37-year-old model, who is expecting her third child, wore a mint-green Jonathan Simkai maxi dress with a v-neckline and a tiered ruched design. The flowing dress also featured spaghetti straps and drawstring accents on the sides and back of the dress. The light dress is a part of the designer’s summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The former “Lip Sync...
