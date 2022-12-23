Read full article on original website
Credit Unions Offer Better Rates on Auto Loans Than Banks, Says Report
"Interest rates on auto loans are skyrocketing, but some issuers are offering a better deal than others. Credit unions charged an average rate of 5.94 percent for used car loans in the third quarter, according to data rating agency Experian PLC shared with the Wall Street Journal, compared to 8.36 percent at banks. The gap is similar for new cars: 4.43 percent at credit unions, compared to 6.06 percent at banks.These nonprofit lenders are beating banks on interest rates at the same time that they are taking over a larger share of the market. In its annual "State of the Automotive...
Stocks mostly fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses
Stocks are mostly lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market's recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of trading in 2022 after a painful year for investors
