"Interest rates on auto loans are skyrocketing, but some issuers are offering a better deal than others. Credit unions charged an average rate of 5.94 percent for used car loans in the third quarter, according to data rating agency Experian PLC shared with the Wall Street Journal, compared to 8.36 percent at banks. The gap is similar for new cars: 4.43 percent at credit unions, compared to 6.06 percent at banks.These nonprofit lenders are beating banks on interest rates at the same time that they are taking over a larger share of the market. In its annual "State of the Automotive...

27 MINUTES AGO