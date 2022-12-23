Read full article on original website
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
a-z-animals.com
10 Small Dogs That Don’t Shed
Small dogs are adorable and make wonderful companions. However, you may have second thoughts about getting a cuddly pet due to allergies or because you simply can’t handle the stress of regular vacuuming to get rid of dog hair. A typical dog releases dander (dog’s dandruff) into the air when shedding, and 10 to 20% of the world’s population is allergic to this dander. If you fall into this category, a hypoallergenic (low shedding) dog is a good option for you. This article can help you choose the best small breed that doesn’t shed.
You just need this one simple step to improve your dog’s leash walking
You might find walking your pooch extra challenging because you're not taking this very basic step
Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
Dr. Lori Teller, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, shares her tips for keeping dogs safe from canine influenza during the winter and year-round Unfortunately, dogs are not free from the aches and pains of the flu. As humans in the U.S. battle a flu season longer and more severe than most in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the country's dogs are facing flu outbreaks of their own. "Canine Influenza [also called canine flu and dog flu] is a...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Capybara Is the Best Nanny to Golden Retriever Puppies
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Capybaras are such cool animals. These gentle rodents can grow up to 180 pounds and they are extremely affectionate when kept as pets. They do need access to a swimming pool or pond since they require about half their time spent in water. Another prerequisite is that they have access to adorable puppies, because they sure do seem to like them!
psychreg.org
Owning a Dog Is a Great Stress Reliever
Although getting a dog may appear to be an altruistic gesture, there are many selfish benefits to having a pet. Research has demonstrated that owning a pet offers a staggering array of health benefits. Not prepared to have a pet live with you full-time? Offer to pet-sit a friend’s cat,...
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Suddenly Love Their Crate?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Crates are a great way to help keep our four-legged friends safe, and throughout the crate training process we strive to make sure our dogs are comfortable and happy in their crates. Throughout...
Scientists find out the reason why cats live longer than dogs
The average lifespan of a dog is 13 years old and the average lifespan of a cat is 15 years old. It can be clearly seen that on average, cats live longer than dogs. This is genuinely disheartening news for all dog owners. But why does this happen?
loveyourdog.com
Can Dogs Eat Peanuts?
When you buy something through one of the links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Do you find that Fido stares deep into your soul every time you tuck into a bag of peanuts, and you’re wondering whether you can give them a few? Or maybe your partner is forever dropping peanuts down the back of the sofa, and you worry about your pup eating them. Regarding your dog’s health, there are no stupid questions.
CVAS: Meet Luna and Mesha, pets of the week
Meet Tyson and Brie, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Tyson and Brie would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
7 of the World's Smallest Dog Breeds
Some of the world's smallest dog breeds play the largest role in our lives. With their expressive faces and adorable antics — not to mention the extensive wardrobe possibilities — it is hard for many people to imagine life without a tiny dog. Small dogs live 12 to...
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico waving adoption fees this holiday season
Animal Humane New Mexico is waving all the adoption fees for animals who are two months and older. Now they hope that this “pawliday season,” you at home can give one of their sweet adoptable pets, the forever loving home they deserve. Animal Humane New Mexico serves more...
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Dog Litter Boxes (December 2022 Reviews)
Dog litter boxes are a great option for situations where it’s difficult to get your dog outside to go potty on time. Whether you need it because of bad weather, limited mobility (for you or your dog), a potty-training puppy, or something else, a dog litter box gives your pup an appropriate place to relieve themselves inside.
Can I train my cat like a dog? We ask an expert
This year a French study found that cats know when their owners are talking to them, adding to a growing body of evidence that cats might be more bonded to us than we think. So if cats rival dogs as man’s best friends, could we train them in the same way? I asked behaviourist Daniel Cummings from welfare charity Cats Protection.
pethelpful.com
Cocker Spaniel Who Adores Humans Is Desperate to Find Her Forever Home
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @manytearsanimalrescue is a rescue based in South Wales that focused on rehoming dogs throughout the UK. This rescue shares videos of the dogs they house on their TikTok account with the hopes people will adopt. A beautiful account to remind us to adopt, not shop.
petpress.net
10 Questions To Ask When You Adopt A Dog From A Shelter
Ready to experience the unconditional love and joy that only a dog can bring? Adopting a pet from a shelter is the perfect way to do so. Not only will you be giving an animal in need of a home, but you’ll also be able to choose the pup just right for your lifestyle!
MedicalXpress
Why mourning a pet can be harder than grieving for a person
Many pet owners know that our connections with animals can be on an emotional par with those we share with other humans—and scientific research backs this up. The key ingredients of human attachment are experiencing the other person as a dependable source of comfort, seeking them out when distressed, feeling enjoyment in their presence and missing them when apart. Researchers have identified these as features of our relationships with pets too.
