FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
DoingItLocal
6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport
2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
NHPR
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
Eyewitness News
Families from across CT enjoy Hartford’s Winterfest
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downtown Hartford’s Winterfest is in full swing, inviting families from all over Connecticut to enjoy the capital city. It’s the last few days of 2022, and it’s hard to pull yourself out of the rut before New Year’s resolutions and celebrations take root.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
Pedestrian, 74, killed in East Haven
A 74-year-old man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident in East Haven, pushing Connecticut’s 2022 pedestrian death toll farther above 70.
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
fox29.com
Motorists survive after guardrail impales car on Connecticut highway
MANCHESTER, Conn. - Two motorists were able to walk away from a serious car accident after a steel guardrail impaled their vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on December 26 on Interstate 384 in Manchester, Connecticut. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS posted footage of the scene showing the guardrail stuck between...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Danbury, CT
Nicknamed the Hat City, Danbury used to be the hub of the American hat industry from the 19th to the early 20th centuries. The city is part of Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 87,642 as of 2022. The Pahquioque Native Americans were the first settlers in the area...
Eyewitness News
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
Eyewitness News
I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-691 westbound is back open in Southington and Meriden after a serious crash Wednesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Exits 6 and 4. It has since reopened. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State police...
1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say
A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured. The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4. According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or...
Officials: Six homes catch fire in Bridgeport, multiple people displaced
The flames broke out on the first floor of one of the homes on Central Avenue around 12 a.m. Thursday
Police investigate body found near M&T Bank in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers are investigating a body that was found near the M&T Bank in Bristol on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene of the investigation at Riverside Avenue. They have not released any further information regarding the case or the body. This is a developing story, follow News 8 for updates
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
caribbeanlife.com
‘Jamaica Day’ declared in Connecticut for inaugural non-stop flight
Dec.15, 2022 was declared “Jamaica Day” by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, via a proclamation, as part of the celebration of an inaugural non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Montego Bay in Jamaica. The service started on Thursday, Dec.15, fulfilling ongoing efforts to establish a nonstop...
Firefighter dies, 13 people without a home in Connecticut fire
A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning.
New Britain Herald
Dump truck spills fuel in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A dump truck spilled fuel when it was involved in a rollover crash on Wednesday. The accident was reported around 1:24 p.m., on Route 9 northbound, just beyond Exit 25, according to the state Department of Transportation. There, a dump truck ended up on its passenger...
WTNH.com
Lake Compounce rounds-out 176th season with fireworks, kids New Year’s Eve Bash
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is rounding-out its 176th season with a celebration perfect for families. On December 31, the oldest amusement park in the country is bringing back its Kids New Year’s Eve Bash for the second year in a row. The event allows kids to dance the n ight away at a bubble dance party surrounded by their favorite characters.
