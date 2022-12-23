ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

DoingItLocal

6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport

2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Families from across CT enjoy Hartford’s Winterfest

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downtown Hartford’s Winterfest is in full swing, inviting families from all over Connecticut to enjoy the capital city. It’s the last few days of 2022, and it’s hard to pull yourself out of the rut before New Year’s resolutions and celebrations take root.
HARTFORD, CT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox29.com

Motorists survive after guardrail impales car on Connecticut highway

MANCHESTER, Conn. - Two motorists were able to walk away from a serious car accident after a steel guardrail impaled their vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on December 26 on Interstate 384 in Manchester, Connecticut. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS posted footage of the scene showing the guardrail stuck between...
MANCHESTER, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Danbury, CT

Nicknamed the Hat City, Danbury used to be the hub of the American hat industry from the 19th to the early 20th centuries. The city is part of Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 87,642 as of 2022. The Pahquioque Native Americans were the first settlers in the area...
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend

West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-691 westbound is back open in Southington and Meriden after a serious crash Wednesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Exits 6 and 4. It has since reopened. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State police...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Police investigate body found near M&T Bank in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers are investigating a body that was found near the M&T Bank in Bristol on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene of the investigation at Riverside Avenue. They have not released any further information regarding the case or the body. This is a developing story, follow News 8 for updates
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
WATERFORD, CT
caribbeanlife.com

‘Jamaica Day’ declared in Connecticut for inaugural non-stop flight

Dec.15, 2022 was declared “Jamaica Day” by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, via a proclamation, as part of the celebration of an inaugural non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Montego Bay in Jamaica. The service started on Thursday, Dec.15, fulfilling ongoing efforts to establish a nonstop...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Dump truck spills fuel in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – A dump truck spilled fuel when it was involved in a rollover crash on Wednesday. The accident was reported around 1:24 p.m., on Route 9 northbound, just beyond Exit 25, according to the state Department of Transportation. There, a dump truck ended up on its passenger...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH.com

Lake Compounce rounds-out 176th season with fireworks, kids New Year’s Eve Bash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is rounding-out its 176th season with a celebration perfect for families. On December 31, the oldest amusement park in the country is bringing back its Kids New Year’s Eve Bash for the second year in a row. The event allows kids to dance the n ight away at a bubble dance party surrounded by their favorite characters.
BRISTOL, CT

