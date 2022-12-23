Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
5 Marvel characters who deserve their own movie or TV show
The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be giving just about every character in the comic book roster their own film or TV series these days, but there are still others who deserve the same treatment. Contents. Betsy Braddock (Psylocke/Captain Britain) While the media landscape is oversaturated with superhero projects, there...
ComicBook
The Sentry: Who Is Marvel's Superman-Like Character and Where Did He Come From
Marvel Studios is preparing to introduce fans to a plethora of new characters for the first time in Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know that the Fantastic Four and Wolverine will be appearing in Phase Five, and we'll also be introduced to iconic Marvel team the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme including The Sentry, who is also rumored to have his own project in some form of development. The Sentry has all of the powers of Superman and then some. But if you really want to know who the character is, then we got your back.
‘Thanos? Come on. Give me a break’: James Cameron boasts that Marvel’s VFX are ‘not even close’ to Avatar 2
James Cameron is confident that the visual effects in Avatar: The Way of the Water are going to blow fans away.In fact, the director said that when it comes to motion capture and crafting emotive faces, Marvel is “not even close”.Speaking to ComicBook.com, Cameron was asked if the explosion in superhero movies since the first Avatar movie was released in 2009 has raised the bar in terms of VFX.“Obviously, the big comic book films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry,” Cameron responded. “The rising tide of technique raises everybody together. It gives you higher quality artists,...
‘A waste of time’: Robert Downey Jr hits back at Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel criticism
Robert Downey Jr has hit back at Quentin Tarantino’s criticism of Marvel movies.The Pulp Fiction filmmaker spoke out against the “Marvel-isation of Hollywood” in an interview last month, claiming that there weren’t any “movie stars” coming through anymore. “Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right?“Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but it’s like, you know,...
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Henry Cavill in The Witcher Blood Origin as Geralt of Rivia?
Does Henry Cavill play Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Blood Origin? This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Blood Origin. If you’re a fan of the Netflix series The Witcher, then you’ll know that Joey Batey is returning as Jaskier the bard for the prequel fantasy series.
James Gunn assures fans there will be no more "studio interference" when it comes to DC movies
"The position is different than it was with Zack"
Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending
When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher Blood Origin, who is Fjall?
Who is Fjall in The Witcher Blood Origin? This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Blood Origin. The new prequel to The Witcher fantasy series is now out on Netflix, giving fans one heck of a Christmas treat. The Netflix series follows a group of seven warriors on a quest...
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To CinemaBlend
2022 was a great year for movies, and these are the favorites among the CinemaBlend staff.
ComicBook
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Hints at Future Wakanda Stories in the MCU
Marvel Studios recently wrapped up their Phase Four slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it definitely was a great send-off. Wakanda Forever revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) succeeds T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther after the actor tragically passed away. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams / Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as the films main antagonist. The film ends in a way that could set up several different stories for the future of Wakanda and the Black Panther, but there haven't been any announcements about a third movie. Ryan Coogler hasn't said anything about doing a third film and he is developing a Wakanda-based series for Disney+, but now the director is hinting at future Wakanda stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview with the New York Times, Coogler revealed that he would love to continue doing these stories.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher Blood Origin filming locations: where was the series shot?
Where was The Witcher Blood Origin filmed? This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Blood Origin. The new prequel series to The Witcher has finally hit Netflix, giving fans of the fantasy series a pretty major Christmas gift. The Witcher Blood Origin is set over a thousand years before the...
Digital Trends
10 villains who need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked
Though Marvel Studios has just about finished Phase Four of its cinematic universe, there are still many powerful supervillains that should be introduced in future projects. There are plenty of evil scientists, ancient demons, and cosmic conquerors that the studio can bring in to face Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In anticipation of the battles to come, here are the villains that need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
