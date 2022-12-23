Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Christmas horror movies shouldn’t be a thing and here’s why
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that’s why Christmas movies should be nice and happy. There’s no place for horror movie hybrids when I’m trying to spend some quality time with my family and friends; we want to be spreading cheer and goodwill, not hiding behind the sofa in fear, so stop making Christmas horror movies.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Henry Cavill in The Witcher Blood Origin as Geralt of Rivia?
Does Henry Cavill play Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Blood Origin? This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Blood Origin. If you’re a fan of the Netflix series The Witcher, then you’ll know that Joey Batey is returning as Jaskier the bard for the prequel fantasy series.
thedigitalfix.com
The best 2022 TV series
What are the best TV series of 2022? We’re living in an era of peak television, and it’s getting more and more difficult year to pick the best TV series of the year. After a bit of thought, though, these were the TV series that entertained us the most in 2022.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher Blood Origin, who is Fjall?
Who is Fjall in The Witcher Blood Origin? This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Blood Origin. The new prequel to The Witcher fantasy series is now out on Netflix, giving fans one heck of a Christmas treat. The Netflix series follows a group of seven warriors on a quest...
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher Blood Origin filming locations: where was the series shot?
Where was The Witcher Blood Origin filmed? This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Blood Origin. The new prequel series to The Witcher has finally hit Netflix, giving fans of the fantasy series a pretty major Christmas gift. The Witcher Blood Origin is set over a thousand years before the...
thedigitalfix.com
The complicated story behind The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas straddles the thin line between being a spooky Halloween movie, and a festive Christmas movie. While there is much debate about which category the gorgeous stop-motion animated movie falls into, the truth is that this offering from King of Gothic Tim Burton, is a Christmas classic. Yes, it’s spooky enough to watch on Halloween night, but at its core, the story is about Christmas – albeit a rather creepy take on the holiday.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher already has its ending planned, and won’t get “lost”
The Witcher’s showrunner has said that the TV series has a definitive end-point, and it won’t just run and run. The Witcher is currently on the path to its next season with The Witcher season 3. That will be Henry Cavill’s last outing as the character, before he’s replaced as Geralt of Rivia by Liam Hemsworth.
thedigitalfix.com
It’s A Wonderful Life star was actually cut filming intense scene
Generally, It’s a Wonderful Life is a joyful Christmas movie. Yes, it gets quite dark, but that’s all in service of a stirring message of why we all matter in life. A particular scene left a mark on one of the cast, though, since they ended up actually bleeding while it was shot.
thedigitalfix.com
James Caan really didn’t like making Elf with Will Ferrell
If the experience of making the Christmas movie Elf is anything like the joy of watching it, we imagine everyone had a lot of fun during the shoot. Well, that’s not quite the case, as Will Ferrell explained his co-star James Caan had some issues during the production on the 2000s movie.
Comments / 0