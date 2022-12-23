The Nightmare Before Christmas straddles the thin line between being a spooky Halloween movie, and a festive Christmas movie. While there is much debate about which category the gorgeous stop-motion animated movie falls into, the truth is that this offering from King of Gothic Tim Burton, is a Christmas classic. Yes, it’s spooky enough to watch on Halloween night, but at its core, the story is about Christmas – albeit a rather creepy take on the holiday.

6 HOURS AGO