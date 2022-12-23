ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold blast has arrived, we stay in the deep freeze through Christmas weekend

Temperatures across Southeast Louisiana fell more than 30 degrees in 12 hours from yesterday afternoon to this morning.

"The Arctic air is here and winds are howling,"  WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said. "Temperatures will continue to fall below freezing for most of this morning as strong northwest winds push in the colder air."

He says don't look for much of a warm up as temperatures stay near freezing through the afternoon.

"Wind chills are in the teens and single digits this morning and will stay in the teens for a big part of the day."

Prepare for a hard freeze tonight as we head into Christmas Eve morning and another hard freeze Christmas morning.

The Arctic air sticks around for four days.

"A warming trend will likely take us toward New Year's Eve weekend with some showers."

Detailed Forecast:

TODAY:

Arctic outbreak! Wind chill Advisory likely, Hard Freeze for most areas. WINDY! High: 32, feeling like10s/20s.

CHRISTMAS EVE (SATURDAY):

HARD FREEZE. Cold and breezy. Mostly sunny. Low: S 25, N 19. High: 37.

CHRISTMAS (SUNDAY):

HARD FREEZE North. Cold and breezy. Mostly sunny. Low: S 27, N 19. High: 42.

MONDAY:

HARD FREEZE North. Chilly and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: S 32, N 25. High: 53.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Chilly morning, no freezes. Cool afternoon. Low: S 44, N 36. High: 58.

WDSU

Freezing Tonight, Chilly Monday

NEW ORLEANS — A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight at midnight to 9 AM Monday. Overnight temperatures will be a few degrees below freezing for some locations on the Northshore and at to near freezing south of Lake Pontchartrain. The Range: 27-36°, but will feel like low 20s for some on the Northshore. Monday afternoon, and evening an area of low pressure well to our north with sweep across Southeast Louisiana, but will not impact our Monday high temperatures. As a note, not much change has occurred for our daytime temperatures as the gradually warm above seasonal averages and cross into the low 70's by mid-week. Coastal fog is expected overnight Wednesday to the end of the week. Rain potential really begins on Friday and tapers down into Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

AAA shares car preparation tips for cold weather and holiday travel

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — While many people are preparing their homes for extreme cold weather, a roadside assistance agency says “don’t forget about your vehicles.”. Triple A officials say they expect 102 million people to travel nationwide by car for Christmas and New Year’s. As...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

The Arctic Blast Arrives Tonight

NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast arrives into Southeast Louisiana late this evening. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and most importantly a Hard Freeze Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures will feel like single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cn2.com

Freezing Temps and Rain Causing Concern at Home and on the Road

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Both state and county leaders want you to stay safe on the roads if you’re planning to travel in the next couple days. The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. Along side this preparation for the cold, officials are also advising those who plan to be on the road with some tips.
kalb.com

Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?

The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
LOUISIANA STATE
