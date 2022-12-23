Cold blast has arrived, we stay in the deep freeze through Christmas weekend

Temperatures across Southeast Louisiana fell more than 30 degrees in 12 hours from yesterday afternoon to this morning.

"The Arctic air is here and winds are howling," WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said. "Temperatures will continue to fall below freezing for most of this morning as strong northwest winds push in the colder air."

He says don't look for much of a warm up as temperatures stay near freezing through the afternoon.

"Wind chills are in the teens and single digits this morning and will stay in the teens for a big part of the day."

Prepare for a hard freeze tonight as we head into Christmas Eve morning and another hard freeze Christmas morning.

The Arctic air sticks around for four days.

"A warming trend will likely take us toward New Year's Eve weekend with some showers."

Detailed Forecast:

TODAY:

Arctic outbreak! Wind chill Advisory likely, Hard Freeze for most areas. WINDY! High: 32, feeling like10s/20s.

CHRISTMAS EVE (SATURDAY):

HARD FREEZE. Cold and breezy. Mostly sunny. Low: S 25, N 19. High: 37.

CHRISTMAS (SUNDAY):

HARD FREEZE North. Cold and breezy. Mostly sunny. Low: S 27, N 19. High: 42.

MONDAY:

HARD FREEZE North. Chilly and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: S 32, N 25. High: 53.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Chilly morning, no freezes. Cool afternoon. Low: S 44, N 36. High: 58.