Drexel’s Keishana Washington pouring in the points this season

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — One of the top women’s basketball players in the country this season calls Drexel University home. Keishana Washington, a graduate student guard for Drexel, is in the midst of a very special season.

Leading the entire country with an average of 28.7 points per game, the Pickering, Ontario, native is a huge reason why Drexel is 8-3.

Washington has enjoyed success throughout her career as a Dragon. She says she thinks a “combination of confidence and patience” has allowed her to raise her game to another level this season.

“Over my four or five years here, I think, I’ve gotten a lot more patient, not pressing to score and kind of just taking what the defense gives me,” she explained.

She said she considers her midrange game to be the “most lethal part” of her offensive abilities.

“I think it’s the hardest to guard, because I can go into a step back, I can get to a floater, I can shoot the fadeaway. So I think if the game’s on the line, I’m probably going to get into a midrange pull-up.”

Washington is shooting 45% from the floor, 35% from 3 and 86% from the free throw line this season. She has scored 30 or more points in six of Drexel’s 11 games — including a career-high 42 points in an overtime win against Penn State earlier this month.

With more than 1,800 points, she has also moved into third place on Drexel’s all-time scoring list.