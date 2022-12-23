Man flies off expressway, found dead in Superdome parking lot

Cops say a crash sent a motorcyclist plunging to his death Thursday night in New Orleans.

"The driver was ejected from his motorcycle and flew off the elevated expressway landing in a Superdome parking lot," according to a news release.

It happened shortly after 8:30pm.

"The driver... was heading southbound on U.S. 90 near the Smoothie King Center and before the Loyola Ave. exit when he struck a stalled pick-up truck in the right-hand lane."

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.