New Orleans, LA

Man flies off expressway, found dead in Superdome parking lot

 4 days ago

Cops say a crash sent a motorcyclist plunging to his death Thursday night in New Orleans.

"The driver was ejected from his motorcycle and flew off the elevated expressway landing in a Superdome parking lot," according to a news release.

It happened shortly after 8:30pm.

"The driver... was heading southbound on U.S. 90 near the Smoothie King Center and before the Loyola Ave. exit when he struck a stalled pick-up truck in the right-hand lane."

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

ImSicAhDis
4d ago

Respect motorcycles ppl! Can you imagine hitting the ground going 60-70mph++??? Flying through the air to your death.. sliding on concrete skinning yourself alive.. a little respect goes a long way.

Harriet L
4d ago

Condolences to his family and friends may he rest in peace so sad 😞

New Orleans, LA
