via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals‘s pre-market value is already 5.05% up. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $19.01, 3.89% under its 52-week high of $19.78. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) falling 1.76% to $19.01. NASDAQ jumped...
via.news
Less Than Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Canaan Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 5.77% up. Canaan’s last close was $2.08, 69.86% under its 52-week high of $6.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Canaan (CAN) falling 2.8% to $2.08. NASDAQ jumped 0.21% to $10,497.86,...
via.news
Southwest Airlines Already 4% Down, Almost Three Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Southwest Airlines‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% down. Southwest Airlines’s last close was $36.09, 27.96% under its 52-week high of $50.10. The last session, NYSE finished with Southwest Airlines (LUV) rising 1.78% to $36.09. NYSE rose...
via.news
Lakeland Financial Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN), Mitek Systems (MITK), W.W. Grainger (GWW) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
J.M. Smucker Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Regency Centers Corporation (REG), J.M. Smucker Company (SJM), Dynex Capital (DX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) dropped by a staggering 27.18% in 21 sessions from $140.06 to $101.99 at 10:50 EST on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. CrowdStrike Holdings’s...
via.news
Compass Diversified Holdings Shares Of Beneficial Interest And AMC On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interest, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, and U.S. Gold Corp. Rank Financial...
via.news
EUR/JPY Down By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:06 EST on Monday, 26 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.23. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.52% up from its 52-week low and 4.808% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
