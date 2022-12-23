ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Less Than Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Canaan Is Up By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 5.77% up. Canaan’s last close was $2.08, 69.86% under its 52-week high of $6.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Canaan (CAN) falling 2.8% to $2.08. NASDAQ jumped 0.21% to $10,497.86,...
Southwest Airlines Already 4% Down, Almost Three Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Southwest Airlines‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% down. Southwest Airlines’s last close was $36.09, 27.96% under its 52-week high of $50.10. The last session, NYSE finished with Southwest Airlines (LUV) rising 1.78% to $36.09. NYSE rose...
TEXAS STATE
J.M. Smucker Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Regency Centers Corporation (REG), J.M. Smucker Company (SJM), Dynex Capital (DX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
GEORGIA STATE
EUR/JPY Down By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:06 EST on Monday, 26 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.23. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.52% up from its 52-week low and 4.808% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...

