Pueblo, CO

Daytime shelter options sparse for homeless Puebloans during cold snap

By Anna Lynn Winfrey, The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
With the artic cold front that swept into Pueblo Wednesday night, bringing negative temperatures along with it, people have been advised to stay inside as much as possible and limit exposure to frigid air, as frostbite can develop in 10 minutes.

But not everybody has a warm place to call home: approximately 600-700 people in Pueblo are experiencing homelessness, Alexis Ellis, the executive director of Pueblo Triple Aim, told the Pueblo City Council at a work session in October. And that number doesn’t include people who may be couch surfing or on the verge of eviction.

While some warming shelters were open Thursday during daylight hours as temperatures remained in the single digits, access to some public buildings was limited.

All branches of the Pueblo City-County Library District closed on Thursday and will open with a two-hour delay Friday because of the cold.

The library has closed under similar weather conditions in the past, said Nick Potter, the library’s director of community relations. He said that other governmental entities have also closed because of the cold. Reference librarians worked with community organizations to create a list of services available to people.

Pueblo County was not offering any warming shelters or immediate services for people experiencing homelessness during the cold snap. County offices were closed Thursday because of the low temperatures and will remain closed until Tuesday next week in observance of Christmas.

The lobby of the Pueblo Transit Center was open for regular business hours during the day and as an option for up to 25-30 people to shelter. The center will also be open Thursday and Friday nights for people seeking warmth. No cots or blankets will be available to people at the shelter, said Haley Sue Robinson, the city’s director of public affairs.

City offices remained open Thursday, Robinson said.

The city of Pueblo is sponsoring Crazy Faith Street Ministry to serve as a warming shelter during the coldest nights of the winter. The organization has a capacity of up to 50 people.

Crazy Faith is closed during the day so the people who run the shelter, husband and wife duo Tammy and Lonny Kainz, can get some rest and prepare for the next evening.

Tammy Kainz told the Chieftain they still had enough capacity to house people Wednesday night at their facility on Fourth Street, despite her previous concerns they wouldn’t have enough room. She said that the evening went well, except for an incident in which an individual stole the phone of one of their staff members.

Crazy Faith still need donations of food and blankets, as well as volunteer help with dinner and breakfast.

The ministry is slated to remain open nightly through Christmas as long as temperatures remain below 20 degrees, according to an emergency declaration issued by Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar earlier this week. The shelter can only be reimbursed if Gradisar issues a cold-weather declaration.

The Chieftain previously reported that the Pueblo Rescue Mission, which operates its shelter throughout the year, is also available for overflow.

Pueblo Rescue Mission was approaching capacity Wednesday. The shelter has 60 beds for men, 35 beds for women and room for 18 people to sleep on the floor. Wednesday night, most of the bunks were full and six people were on the floor, Pueblo Rescue Mission Executive Director Melanie Rapier said in an email.

The shelter has not been approaching its capacity during the day, Rapier said.

“We are serving breakfast and lunch inside and emergency clients are coming in to warm up and eat, but most do not stay all day. We have 51 residents who are mostly staying inside unless they are at work,” Rapier said.

She added that the Rescue Mission is doing as much as it can right now to help people experiencing homelessness, even as some staff members are out sick.

“We are seriously committed to improving the quality of life for Pueblo's homeless, especially in weather like we are experiencing now," Rapier said. "Our plan is to drive around in our van this evening looking for people we can encourage to get in the van and come back to the Mission for safe and secure shelter these next 2-3 days."

Other Front Range cities also experiencing negative temperatures have opened public facilities as warming shelters. The city of Denver announced that libraries and recreation centers would be open as daytime warming shelters and set up cots for a 24/7 shelter at the Denver Colosseum.

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter, @annalynnfrey.

