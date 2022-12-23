(VIANEWS) – Enbridge (ENB), Rollins (ROL), Valley National Bancorp (VLY) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO