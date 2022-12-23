ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Platinum Futures Up Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.21% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 26 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,035.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 461, 99.99% below its average volume of 12513220328.04. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Coupons.com Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coupons.com (NASDAQ: COUP) rose by a staggering 27.61% in 21 sessions from $61.46 at 2022-11-29, to $78.43 at 11:20 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. Coupons.com’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

EUR/USD Up By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD (EURUSD) has been up by 2.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Monday, 26 December, EUR/USD (EURUSD) is $1.06. EUR/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.457% up from its 52-week low and 7.491% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/USD’s last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.28% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:12 EST on Monday, 26 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,772.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 37, 99.99% below its average volume of 5793888003.85. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/JPY Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 4.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:07 EST on Monday, 26 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $132.88. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.086% up from its 52-week low and 12.543% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news

USD/CNH Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Saturday, 24 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.00. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.218% up from its 52-week low and 0.153% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped by a staggering 15.84% in 5 sessions from $16.41 at 15.84, to $19.01 at 10:42 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend.
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Over 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) slid by a staggering 23.05% in 10 sessions from $3.47 at 2022-12-12, to $2.67 at 10:28 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. FuelCell Energy’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks mostly fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market's recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of trading in 2022 after a painful year for investors. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% as of 2:31 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite...
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $0.37 at 2022-11-29, to $0.25 at 11:15 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend.
NEW YORK STATE
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, SmileDirectClub Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.43% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.35, 88.71% under its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ ended with SmileDirectClub (SDC) sliding 10.26% to $0.35. NASDAQ rose 0.21% to $10,497.86,...
TENNESSEE STATE
via.news

Less Than Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Canaan Is Up By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 5.77% up. Canaan’s last close was $2.08, 69.86% under its 52-week high of $6.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Canaan (CAN) falling 2.8% to $2.08. NASDAQ jumped 0.21% to $10,497.86,...
via.news

Peloton Stock Falls By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) fell by a staggering 31.19% in 21 sessions from $12.92 at 2022-12-05, to $8.89 at 10:49 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend. Peloton’s...
via.news

Simulations Plus And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC), ProLogis (PLD), MetLife (MET) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
KENTUCKY STATE
via.news

QuantumScape Already 6% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and QuantumScape‘s pre-market value is already 6.79% up. QuantumScape’s last close was $5.60, 87% below its 52-week high of $43.08. The last session, NYSE finished with QuantumScape (QS) falling 0.71% to $5.60. NYSE jumped 0.71% to $15,188.45,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

