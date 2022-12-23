ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations, including in El Paso

The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the most affected. Of the 2,890 flight cancellations in the U.S. early Tuesday, 2,522 were called off by Southwest, according to the tracking website FlightAware. A Southwest spokesman says cancellations snowballed as the storm moved from the eastern to the western U.S., leaving flight crews and planes out of place.
Fan Fiesta event moved to Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso LIVE was cancelled due to the humanitarian efforts that are currently being held in the El Paso Convention Center, the Sun Bowl Association is now hosting the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
Officer involved shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a shooting in the 12200 block of Kira Christel Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Monday. A man was found dead on the scene when officers arrived, Adrian Cisneros, spokesman for El Paso Police Department said. One man and one...
State Troopers apprehend migrants, one woman struck by vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to make the dangerous cross into El Paso by running across Border Highway 375 despite added security. It was a busy day for Texas State Troopers as they apprehended migrants all day. CBS4 witnessed more than 20 migrants make the cross and...
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
