Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arriveAmarie M.El Paso, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
Related
cbs4local.com
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations, including in El Paso
The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the most affected. Of the 2,890 flight cancellations in the U.S. early Tuesday, 2,522 were called off by Southwest, according to the tracking website FlightAware. A Southwest spokesman says cancellations snowballed as the storm moved from the eastern to the western U.S., leaving flight crews and planes out of place.
cbs4local.com
Pebble Hills High School band students spend Christmas at airport following travel chaos
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Flight delays and cancellations continue at the El Paso International Airport Monday for travelers leaving and making their way into the Sun City. Almost 30 departing flights from Southwest Airlines have been canceled in El Paso, according to the airport website. Nationwide there have...
cbs4local.com
Police investigate death on Kern Place neighborhood on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons were on the scene to investigate a death and one injured person on El Paso's westside, according to a release by the police department. Police responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. Monday evening of a suspicious...
cbs4local.com
Fan Fiesta event moved to Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso LIVE was cancelled due to the humanitarian efforts that are currently being held in the El Paso Convention Center, the Sun Bowl Association is now hosting the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
cbs4local.com
Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
cbs4local.com
Police release information on rollover that happened Saturday near Edge of Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released new information on a rollover crash that involved two cars on Gateway South and the Edge of Texas yesterday afternoon. According to the El Paso Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Kenneth Jones a 35-year-old male was driving...
cbs4local.com
Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
cbs4local.com
Officer involved shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a shooting in the 12200 block of Kira Christel Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Monday. A man was found dead on the scene when officers arrived, Adrian Cisneros, spokesman for El Paso Police Department said. One man and one...
cbs4local.com
State Troopers apprehend migrants, one woman struck by vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to make the dangerous cross into El Paso by running across Border Highway 375 despite added security. It was a busy day for Texas State Troopers as they apprehended migrants all day. CBS4 witnessed more than 20 migrants make the cross and...
cbs4local.com
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
cbs4local.com
One restaurant kept its doors open for Christmas to keep serving customers for the holiday
EL PASO, T.X. — The owner of Love Pho, Tracy Fay, said there was such a high demand for their food when they closed during previous holidays, like Thanksgiving that they decided to stay open on Christmas. "Open for us and open for the customer too because we have...
Comments / 0