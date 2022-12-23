Woman dies in house fire in Jackson Township: York County Coroner

A 54-year-old woman died in a fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Rockville Road, the coroner's office said.

Firefighters responded to the scene, where they found a fully involved house fire, the Dover Township Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Emergency responders also received a report of entrapment.

"(1) victim was located, but unfortunately succumb to one’s injuries," the fire department wrote on its Facebook page.

The coroner was called to the scene around 10:19 p.m.

Multiple fire departments battled the fire for hours.

Northern York County Regional Police and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

