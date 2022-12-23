ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

Wisconsin reports fewer COVID-19 cases over Christmas weekend

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin declined over the Christmas weekend, but test positivity increased. The state Department of Health Services reported 597 new confirmed cases on Monday. The seven-day average fell to 806, its lowest level since Nov. 28. Seven-day average test positivity increased to 10.7%, its...
Steak and Potatoes Appetizer for your New Year's Eve celebrations

WISCONSIN (WLUK) -- The countdown to New Year's Eve is on!. If you are hosting a party and looking for something to serve your guests... look no further than Wisconsin Potatoes. The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shared an easy recipe to serve. Click the video to watch the...
Gov. Evers weighs concerns over TikTok use, security concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Over the past month, there has been a growing push by Republican-run states and legislators to ban the social media platform TikTok on government devices -- some looking for an all-out ban. FOX 11’s Mark Leland spoke with Gov. Tony Evers in a year-end, wide-ranging interview....
