Fox11online.com
Big warm-up coming after a bitterly cold Christmas in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- After Winter Storm Brooklyn caused arctic air to crash across a huge swath of the country, milder air is set to return this week as we close out 2022. Highs over the last couple days have been creeping up little by little, going from the single digits on Sunday to the low 20s today.
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees vivid sundogs over holiday weekend
(WLUK) -- Viewers throughout Northeast Wisconsin woke up Christmas Eve to see what looked like an odd double rainbow. But it was actually something much more common, even if it didn't seem like it. Looking at the above photo sent in by Ann Knaus in Chilton, we understand why many...
Fox11online.com
Miss America passes down her Miss Wisconsin crown to Fond du Lac woman
(WLUK) -- When Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke was named Miss America 2023 earlier this month, she needed to pass her dairy state crown on to the next woman. Kylene Spanbauer from Fond du Lac will assume the title of Miss Wisconsin 2022 effective Monday. Spanbauer previously served as Miss...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin reports fewer COVID-19 cases over Christmas weekend
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin declined over the Christmas weekend, but test positivity increased. The state Department of Health Services reported 597 new confirmed cases on Monday. The seven-day average fell to 806, its lowest level since Nov. 28. Seven-day average test positivity increased to 10.7%, its...
Fox11online.com
'Tripledemic' causing shortage of children's medicine at Northeast Wisconsin pharmacies
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Parents all over the country are coming across empty shelves when they go to buy over-the-counter medicines for their sick children. What's to blame? What many have been referring to as the “tripledemic." An uptick in RSV, influenza and COVID-19 in kids has caused shortages...
Fox11online.com
Steak and Potatoes Appetizer for your New Year's Eve celebrations
WISCONSIN (WLUK) -- The countdown to New Year's Eve is on!. If you are hosting a party and looking for something to serve your guests... look no further than Wisconsin Potatoes. The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shared an easy recipe to serve. Click the video to watch the...
Fox11online.com
Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
Fox11online.com
Gov. Evers weighs concerns over TikTok use, security concerns
MADISON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Over the past month, there has been a growing push by Republican-run states and legislators to ban the social media platform TikTok on government devices -- some looking for an all-out ban. FOX 11’s Mark Leland spoke with Gov. Tony Evers in a year-end, wide-ranging interview....
