WISN
Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks
MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
This evening’s outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecast. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
Waukesha water main break: 1 million gallons spilled from broken pipe
The Waukesha Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of S. West Ave. between Hoover and Progress due to a water main break.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha—roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole...
CBS 58
Mequon firefighter ID'd as good Samaritan injured at crash scene; fundraiser started
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Mequon firefighter is recovering after a dangerous crash two days before Christmas. It happened on 894 near National Avenue last Friday. Officials say two cars crashed and another car stopped to help. Seconds later, a fourth car hit the good Samaritan and a driver. One...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets
The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling. Tickets may be redeemed...
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Psst…. Have you seen the forecast with near 50 predicted for Thursday, December 29?
Washington Co., Wi – It’s a heck of a way to close out 2022 but the National Weather Service is predicting a breakout from the deep freeze later this week…. with temps possibly in the 50s. Partly sunny and mid-30s on Wednesday and by Thursday it could...
WISN
Weather: Sun to Snow Showers
Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
TOP STORIES OF 2022 NO. 6 :Kenosha has most fatal fires in a single year in recent memory
In 2022, Kenosha recorded the most fatal fires in the city in recent memory. Six people lost their lives in connection with three separate fires reported in the city, five determined to have died in the fires and a sixth due to a medical condition. A year ago, the city had one fatal fire, and in 2019 no fatal fires were recorded.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
WISN
Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve with 7-year-old in back seat
MILWAUKEE - Friends of a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman say she was on her way to enjoy Christmas Eve at her mother’s house when she was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, Dec. 24. Friends say her 7-year-old son was in the car at the time. FOX6 News...
I-94 westbound in Stadium Interchange reopens after shots fired
I-94 westbound is currently closed between Mitchell and Hawley in the Stadium Interchange due to a shots fired incident.
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies
With a significant winter storm on the way for the end of this week, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The top 25 most common dog names, and 10 most common breeds, in Racine County
There are around 13,000 dogs registered in Racine County. One-hundred-sixty-six of them are named Bella. Seventy-two are named Maggie. Another 101 are named Buddy. Two are named Lassie. Only one is named Chewy Fizzgig. There’s a Shih Tzu aptly named Little Dude in Burlington and a Labrador Retriever named just...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI
December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
Woman who died in crash on I-894 near National Ave. identified
The woman who died in Friday's crash on I-894 near National Avenue was identified by family as Xuan Nguyen Rollmann. Family says she went by "Mimi."
