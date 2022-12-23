Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department vehicle pursuit reportedly ends with suspect’s self-inflicted death.

Read full article on original website
Police investigating suspected homicide of man in his 40s at Gurnee residence
Police are investigating a suspected homicide after a man in his 40s died after suffering blunt trauma at a residence in Gurnee Sunday. The Gurnee Police Department and Gurnee Fire Department responded around 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Boulevard View in Gurnee. Emergency crews received a call for a report of a […]
Probation for Crystal Lake man who was found with gun, drugs in his car in McHenry County
A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to probation after sheriff’s deputies found him illegally possessing a gun and cannabis during a traffic stop in McHenry County. Benjamin K. Sherwood, 19, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon […]
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad involved in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) squad car was involved in a crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin early Monday morning.
WISN
Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks
MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
I-94 westbound in Stadium Interchange reopens after shots fired
I-94 westbound is currently closed between Mitchell and Hawley in the Stadium Interchange due to a shots fired incident.
Police urge motorists to use caution after gunmen rob at least 5 drivers of their cars in Waukegan
Police are investigating at least five armed carjackings where gunmen robbed victims of their vehicles and belongings in Waukegan this week. The armed vehicular hijacking incidents occurred between Tuesday and Friday. Two suspects stole a vehicle at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Village Park Drive in...
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that left owner of Galt Airport dead near Wonder Lake
The NTSB has released a preliminary report on the airplane crash that killed a 75-year-old man, who owned Galt Airport, last month near Wonder Lake. McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein said Claude Sonday, 75, of Bull Valley, was the pilot who died on November 25. The McHenry County Sheriff’s...
Woman who died in crash on I-894 near National Ave. identified
The woman who died in Friday's crash on I-894 near National Avenue was identified by family as Xuan Nguyen Rollmann. Family says she went by "Mimi."
Man killed, another hurt in shooting at Waukegan sports bar, police say
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
WISN
Exclusive: Off-duty Mequon firefighter struck on freeway speaks with 12 News
It's been three days since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was struck while helping with a crash on Interstate I-894 at National Avenue. As Lipp recovers from his hospital bed with a broken back, ribs, liver, face and hand injuries, he spoke exclusively with 12 News. "Josh, how you...
CBS 58
Mequon firefighter ID'd as good Samaritan injured at crash scene; fundraiser started
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Mequon firefighter is recovering after a dangerous crash two days before Christmas. It happened on 894 near National Avenue last Friday. Officials say two cars crashed and another car stopped to help. Seconds later, a fourth car hit the good Samaritan and a driver. One...
27-year-old woman killed near 29th and Greenfield
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed on Christmas Eve. Police said a 27-year-old woman died near 29th and Greenfield.
1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on I-894 near National Avenue, Sheriff's Office says
One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash on I-894 northbound near National Ave. Friday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
TOP STORIES OF 2022 NO. 6 :Kenosha has most fatal fires in a single year in recent memory
In 2022, Kenosha recorded the most fatal fires in the city in recent memory. Six people lost their lives in connection with three separate fires reported in the city, five determined to have died in the fires and a sixth due to a medical condition. A year ago, the city had one fatal fire, and in 2019 no fatal fires were recorded.
WISN
Close call for Milwaukee deputy and K-9 Ryker, squad car hit on highway
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff and K-9 Ryker responded to a crash scene on US41/45 at Watertown Plank Road when the squad car was hit by another driver. According to a sheriff's Facebook post, the other car lost control. No injuries were reported. This content is imported from...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Zion man fatally shot at Waukegan sports bar
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A man in his 20s was shot to death at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim with a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve with 7-year-old in back seat
MILWAUKEE - Friends of a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman say she was on her way to enjoy Christmas Eve at her mother’s house when she was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, Dec. 24. Friends say her 7-year-old son was in the car at the time. FOX6 News...
Man found dead near 48th and Cleveland, one person arrested
One person was found dead near 48th and Cleveland Friday night, according to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County’s top stories of 2022, no. 6
RACINE — Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who reportedly dropped a gun and was reaching for it, was shot and killed by a Racine police officer after fleeing a traffic stop in May. The incident was the no. 6 story of the year in Racine County for...
