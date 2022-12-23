Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Ponca City RecPlex offers entertainment and exercise away from the cold
Body With the cold temperatures that have hit over the past week, its always good to remember the indoor entertainment that Ponca City has to offer. The Ponca City Rec-Plex is a 24 million dollar 79,000 square foot facility that works year round to offer opportunities to keep active for people of all ages.
Ponca City News
New Life Trails receives charitable lease
New Life Trails, located at 3420 Kingston Road in Ponca City, is a non-profit that was founded with the goal of partnering with animals to reach the hearts of people and intervene emotionally, socially, and academically. Deborah Spears, owner and founder of New Life Trails, was a teacher that noticed there were students that were not engaged in their learning. Having grown up with animals,…
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Ponca City News
Robin Lynn Sattre
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robin Lynn Sattre, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend on December 21, 2022. Robin was born on October 7, 1958 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, where she lived with her husband Kurt until moving in with her mother Lodena Johns in Newkirk, Oklahoma to provide care and support.
Ponca City News
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “A Botanist’s Guide to Parties and Poisons” by Kate Khavari (Crooked Lane Books) 2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Dec. 23-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 5:51 a.m. KSO was notified of an attended death in the 1500 block of Princeton. At 11:40 a.m. a deputy arrested Gloria Sharp on warrants. At 4:13 p.m. KSO was advised that the tornado sirens had been...
Ponca City News
Huey Don “Donnie Don” Turner
Body Huey Don “Donnie Don” Turner, 56, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on December 16, 2022, at his home. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Sweet Home Baptist Church in Fairfax, OK, with Rev. Ross officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Fairfax Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK, 74601.
kaynewscow.com
Newkirk resident in fair condition following accident
NEWKIRK— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an Injury collision occurred at 8:17 a.m. Monday on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately two miles south of Newkirk. Troopers report that 70-year-old Newkirk resident Diana M. Pankratz was driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 77 when she lost...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 20-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Blackwell police. At 1:20 a.m. Newkirk police confirmed warrants on April Dawn Miller and Desirae Frisch. At 3:21 a.m. a deputy responded to south 7th Street to assist PCPD with a subject reported to have a knife.
okcfox.com
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
Celebration Of Life To Be Held For OSU Student Found Dead In Dorm
A celebration of life will be held Thursday for an Oklahoma State University student that was found dead in a dorm room over the weekend. Noah Morris' mother posted to Facebook saying she assumed he died from Addison's Disease. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not released a...
okcfox.com
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
Ponca City News
Ponca City hit with arctic blast
Much of Oklahoma was ravaged by an arctic blast that led to high winds and below freezing temperatures. Temperatures were as low as 1°F with a midday high of about 5°F. Power outages occurred in parts of Ponca City, although not as wide spread as the outages experienced during the October 2020 ice storm or the February 2021 polar vortex. Outages occurred north of town between 14th and Pecan due…
KTUL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for 5 northeast Oklahoma counties until Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Portions of northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties are all included in the advisory. Freezing rain and sleet are likely, NWS...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
Six people arrested in connection to Osage County murder, more arrests expected
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequiche. Sequiche’s body was found last month near Zink Ranch in Skiatook. According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
ocolly.com
U.S. Air Force aircraft damaged Stillwater Airport runway
An aircraft carrying the U.S. Air Force women’s basketball team landed on the Stillwater Regional Airport’s runway with no approval last Sunday for the team’s game against Oklahoma State University. The aircraft, a U.S. Air Force C17 Globemaster, weighs around 400,000 pounds, which is 45 tons over...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police release statement and video on arrest
NEWKIRK — Ponca City police spokesman Kevin Jeffries confirmed that the name of the suspect arrested is Sidney Bolton Powers, 26, Ponca City. According to the District Court records, four charges were filed against Powers on Dec. 21. They include domestic assault battery and or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a felony conviction and three misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance. A probable cause case is pending stemming from the incident involving the alleged assault on officers. Powers is currently in the county jail on $25,000 bond and is scheduled for an initial appearance on Jan. 6 in the domestic case.
